Behind closed doors: 18 women share things they do in private that will surprise men

When Redditors ask about private habits, the answers often reveal more than expected. A recent r/AskReddit thread posed a simple question, querying, “What is something women do in private that will surprise men?” The responses ranged from lighthearted quirks to candid admissions about everyday realities. The thread turned into a colorful quilt of what women experience when the spotlight is off.

Finding the humor in everyday life

While some comments highlighted the pressure of appearance, others leaned into the comfort of unfiltered behavior. Together, the answers suggested that private routines often look less polished and more relatable than stereotypes might imply.

Participants shared behaviors that spanned both the silly and the practical. Women described how they embraced convenience at home, allowed themselves unfiltered routines, and used humor to ease stress. At the same time, other answers touched on the less visible challenges of pain management, body image, and social expectations.

As the discussion unfolded, a recurring theme emerged: when women are away from outside judgment, their habits often resemble men’s. Whether it was dressing casually, embracing solitude, or indulging in small comforts, the replies showed that privacy strips away performance.

Below is a list of 18 things women secretly do that may come as a surprise, according to Reddit.

1. Body hair is a thing

“Many of us shave our faces. PCOS, peach fuzz, hormonal hair growth, genetics…lots of factors that can affect many women.” —u/Adventurous_Bee4783

2. Practicing speeches and arguments

“Argue with imaginary people in the shower… and win the argument” —u/ibasly

3. Vibing and being silly are so typical

“My husband was unprepared for the amount of silly walking, silly dancing, and obnoxious singing he was going to walk in on.” —u/jessipowers

4. Clothing is optional at home

“When I’m home and not wearing a bra, I’m usually in a big tshirt that I tuck under my breasts.” —u/floatinhgirl39

5. Silence is bliss

“Hang out in silence. Sometimes I get home and never turn on the tv, music, or any other sound and I spend the whole night like that. Or in the car while driving, sometimes I just need the sound off.” —u/Yobeezy

6. Bathroom solidarity

“Pass toilet paper to strangers under the stall if they run out. My husband was shocked by this one.” —u/Spidysenses1994

7. We turn into gremlins at home

“bed literally turns into a whole ecosystem when OP’s home snacks, laptop, remote, laundry pile, existential crisis… the works couches are just decorative atp” —u/separate32

8. Stress relief and focus

“Touch our boobs for no reason. Sometimes they’re like a stress ball lol.” —u/honey_nut_cheeryhoe

“Sometimes when I’m looking for something I hold my boobs like they’re going to help me find the thing I was searching for.”—u/DumbB*tchByLeaps

9. Sometimes you just need to scratch an itch

“Idly scratch my crotch while, say, watching tv, not in a sexual way, but in scratching an actual itch way” —u/taekwondo_girl_lily

10. Laundry is for quitters

“Sometimes I’ll wear the same bra for like a week straight because honestly, who’s smelling it?” —u/TheAustinEra

11. Pain is just a fact of life

“Quiet pain. Periods that are so painful they cause you to faint. Miss school.” —u/Livetastic

12. Farts are totally normal

“All when nobody around and I know my friends do too: Fart loudly and laugh about it. Walk around the house naked/half naked. Stand in front of the fridge eating randomn stuff. Talk about sex in very open terms with closer girlfriends.” —u/pasternak1975

13. What we’re always thinking about

“Also think about the Roman empire.” —u/ToriGirlie

“Which is Tom Holland’s “Umbrella” performance.” —u/DoesNotHateFun

14. Clothing choices are hard

“Try on 5 outfits just to stay home in pajamas. 🫣” —u/Complex_Trip139

15. We’re masking around men

“We behave very similar to men when no one is watching bc we do not have to perform femininity any more. It’s mostly social rearing and not anything innate. Women are masking all day…. This might explain some things. We are cave ppl just like [you].” —u/pegger_bundy

16. We talk to ourselves

“We squeeze ourselves a lot. And we give ourselves pep talks. Personally I do full on conversations too but that’s just me.” —u/genuine-questions

17. Why wear clothes when you can be comfy?

“We go around without clothes much more often than you think. Simply because it’s convenient. Without any subtext.” —u/Soffa_ivi46

18. There are some things we like to do on our own

“I’ll do housework in private. My other half thinks that the liquid handwash container hasn’t needed refils in the year+ since we brought it, even though the refill container under the sink keeps going down.” —u/Birdbraned

