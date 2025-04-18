Social worker exposes dangerous alt-right rabbit holes for young women, including ‘tradwife content,’ ‘skinnytok,’ and ‘soft living’

A viral TikTok series from social worker Jess Britvich is breaking down how seemingly harmless lifestyle trends such as clean beauty and tradwife content can funnel young women into alt-right pipelines and ideologies. As she applies makeup on camera, Britvich details how vulnerable young women can be targeted via algorithmic manipulation, particularly if they struggle with loneliness and a lack of community support—the same far-right radicalization tactics that have long been aimed at young men. These trends, she says, are not necessarily inherently dangerous, but without awareness, as well as strong values and support systems, they can often be the beginning of a slippery slope.

The most common alt-right rabbit holes for women

In her first TikTok video on the subject, which has gained over 1.2 million views since March 25, 2025, @jessbritvich lists the most common and dangerous “rabbit holes” that lead young women directly into that right-wing pipeline.

“If we don’t want to lose young women to alt-right indoctrination in the same way we lost young men, we need to be very careful, cognizant, and critical of trends that can lead to the alt-right pipeline,” she explains. “Because while these things aren’t inherently conservative, or dare I say even fascist sometimes, they can be the starting point for a very slippery slope.”

According to Britvich in the video above and a followup, these trends include:

Clean beauty/eating: Leads to distrust in regulation and anti-vaccine rhetoric.

Tradwife content: Leads to promoting rigid gender norms, anti-feminism, and white supremacist ideals.

Skinnytok: Leads to thinking thin people are morally superior and ends in eugenics.

Homesteading/homeschooling: Leads to mistrust in government institutions and public schools.

New age trends: Infested with QAnon.

Soft living/feminine energy: Traditional gender roles again.

Celebrity gossip: Intense criticism of women leads to promoting sexist double standards.

Femininity coaching: Pure gender essentialism leading to transphobia.

Modesty culture/Puriteens: Leads to over-moralizing sex, to anti-sex education, to anti-queer rhetoric, to Christian nationalism.

Girlification: Leads to infantalizing women and reinforcing traditional gender norms.

How awareness and community can help women avoid the pipeline

Britvich acknowledges that the trends above have their own draw outside of conservative forces trying to suck you in. She advises against an abstinence approach because that doesn’t tend to work (like with sex education). Instead, she believes that awareness, community, and critical thinking are the keys to avoiding right-wing pitfalls.

“The alt-right pipeline isn’t like a magical spell,” she says in another video. “If you have strong critical thinking skills or just very strong, well-formed beliefs, you can engage with this content without it having any effect on you. That is not the case for young people still forming their beliefs and identity or people looking for community.”

The lack of a sense of community, according to Britvich, is what draws more down the alt-right pipeline than anything else. Far-right creators have jumped on this problem by flooding online spaces with their content. Britvich highlights this with a chart by Media Matters showing how many more people follow right-wing podcasts and influencers than left-wing.

“Nine of the 10 online shows from our study with the largest total following across platforms were right-leaning, accounting for at least 197 million total followers and subscribers,” the report concludes.

Having a community that reinforces one’s values helps keep you grounded in your beliefs and guards against those who would lure you into extremism. For young men, that lure is baited with promises of power, but women won’t find any of that on the far-right.

“The alt-right will give you nothing as a woman,” Britvich warns. “Nothing.”

She advises left-wing women to shape their own algorithm by engaging with diverse creators and sharing their voices. Platforms like TikTok have been known to create left-wing pipelines, though it appears less common than the opposite.

Loneliness, radicalization, and the fight for online communities

What some have called the male loneliness epidemic is actually the general loneliness epidemic, if recent studies are accurate. According to the Berkeley Political Review, 61 percent of surveyed adults in the U.S. identified as lonely. These numbers get worse as respondents get younger, with Millennials hitting 71 percent and Gen Z reaching 79.

Researchers have drawn a line from this loneliness to increased right-wing extremism. A 2008 study found that those who ascribed to conservative beliefs had more intense physiological reactions to graphic images and loud noises, suggesting higher levels of fear and anxiety. Chronic loneliness makes this worse across all groups. As social animals, the Berkeley publication argues, one of the best ways to alleviate fear is to seek community.

Podcasts, message boards, and social media can grant people easy access to communities, but are also easily exploited by bad actors. The combination of misinformation and pressure to remain in one’s community can therefore lead people to change their beliefs rather than risk ostracization.

All of this supports Britvich’s assertion that community can be the best defense against alt-right pipelines, but potentially only if you form these connections offline—as hard as that’s become in the 2020s.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jessbritvich for comment via email and TikTok.

