A TikToker is handing out alcohol and machetes to unhoused people. The cops have nothing to say.

A TikTok creator who goes by “Wolfy” is drawing millions of views, and widespread condemnation, for reportedly filming himself handing out mini bottles of alcohol, cigarettes, and even machetes to unhoused people across multiple cities.

Featured Video

Keith Castillo frames the stunts as “feeding the homeless,” but critics say he’s exploiting vulnerable people for content. Despite the videos going viral, police departments in the cities he visits have declined to comment.

“Keeping the homeless in the streets”

As of the beginning of December 2025, Castillo has published dozens of videos showing himself giving 18-inch machetes, miniature bottles of alcohol, and/or cigarettes to unhoused people for free. He appears to be mocking efforts to help these folks survive or climb out of homelessness, as each post is captioned the same way.

Advertisement

“Keeping the homeless in the streets.”

@povwolfy Feeding the homeless ❤️ blessed to be able to support people in need during these tough times 🙏 ♬ original sound – Wolfy

In one video from Nov. 13 that gained over 6.6 million views, he said “let’s feed the homeless” and mixed up a bucket full of mini bottles of Fireball whiskey and loose cigarettes, then portioned them out on a table like they were meals.

Considering the association between addiction and homelessness, the implication may be that Castillo wants these vulnerable, struggling humans to dig deeper into their poverty holes. Now he’s upping the ante with machetes.

Advertisement

Police stay silent as videos rack up millions of views

Despite the recent policy of arresting pro-Palestinian protesters on felony charges of riot incitement in some of these cities, authorities have not arrested the creator for the same. Not only has Castillo remained free (while those attempting to actually feed unhoused people risk arrest), cops in multiple cities declined to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, Castillo’s most viral video—one which included a machete—had over 18 million views before it was deleted. The 29-year-old told the New York Post that he’s heading to New York next, and plans to visit Las Vegas and L.A. as well.

“I travel around, bulk record in one city and then for my safety go to another city, do the same thing there for like two weeks,” he said.

Advertisement

He claimed that he expects the unhoused recipients to use the machetes for “tool purposes” rather than as weapons. Some studies have found little correlation between visible homelessness and local crime rates, and many have revealed that these folks are far more likely to be victims of crime than the general population.

However, the combination of alcohol and machetes seems dangerous among any population.

Is it wrong to give homeless people alcohol?

Regardless of whether unhoused people are more likely to use those machetes for violence than anyone else, some TikTok commenters have serious doubts that Castillo’s intentions are pure.

Advertisement

Under the machete video, @gustavoggs_ asked “how can people find this funny.”

“Isn’t he automatically partially responsible for any crime done with them now?” @dominator.numbers inquired.

The number of people commenting to cheer Castillo on is a grim representation of how the U.S. population views unhoused people. Some, however, appeared to approve out of compassion rather than hate.

Advertisement

“I know this new trend is kinda as a joke, but in all honesty, this is both good and bad,” wrote @jpope420 on giving unhoused folks alcohol and cigarettes. “Some of those people were addicts, and that’s how they ended up on the streets. So giving them things like this to cope with their situation may only further the hole they’re in.”

“HOWEVER, in the very same sense, this is a way to take away, temporarily, the stress and agony they are living being homeless. For a moment, they can all take the edge off, and just enjoy being alive briefly.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.