What’s up with the viral dude claiming he’s shipwrecked on an island? The William Banks stunt, explained

A comedian and method actor is going viral on X for a dramatic series claiming he and several others were shipwrecked and stranded on a remote island. But longtime followers know William Banks has a habit of staging elaborate “sagas,” and the details of his latest storyline point to yet another performance rather than an actual crisis.

Shipwrecked off the coast of Argentina…or not

Banks posted his most viral video about the “shipwreck” on Oct. 16, which showed him waking up in a life vest on a beach. Several others staggered around or helped each other to their feet as the comedian filmed himself calling for help.

we are lost on a island pic.twitter.com/sMHfkx01HL — William Banks (@williambanks_) October 16, 2025

The first clue that this isn’t a real emergency is how unlikely it is that his camera would be operational and filming before he woke up. He also spoke in a childlike manner, saying “I’m lost on a island” and wearing a weird blue boxing glove on one hand.

He used this to fight off another shipwreck victim/actor who appeared rightfully shocked that anyone’s phone would be getting a signal on a remote island off the coast of Argentina.

As the weeks went on, Banks posted videos and photos of the “survivors” building shelter, constructing a raft, and attempting to signal passing ships, with the comedian shooting off multiple flares despite the others’ objections. Last week, he claimed that the group finally voted to banish him to an isolated part of the island.

His most recent video showed the group examining the “treasure map” he apparently brought back despite his banishment.

Who and where is William Banks?

Don’t bother the Argentinian Coast Guard just yet. Banks has a history of staging elaborate “sagas” like his recent adventures in jail, claims that he was trapped in a walk-in freezer, and a science fiction bit in which he acted as an alien from another planet.

He reportedly built an elaborate set for his previous “Jail Saga” that took advantage of a real felony larceny charge for allegedly stealing pro-Israel lawn signs in 2023. That tale ended with him staging a “prison break” with fellow inmates/actors. The video gained 27.8 million views on X.

He reportedly uses these stunts to fund things like meme coins and possibly relief funds for Palestinians. Many are speculating that his current saga is a promotion for an amateur boxing match he’s planning for this December.

Whatever his motivations, Banks enjoys plenty of fans and fanfare on social media as comedy enjoyed playing along.

“Even after being exiled, William Banks returns to his Council with only peace and love in his heart,” fan account @carworldnyc said of his most recent island video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @williambanks_ for comment via X.

