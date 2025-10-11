“Will you split a Costco pie with me?” Craigslist ad has TikTok predicting the “goods-splitting economy”

A lighthearted Craigslist post about sharing a 4.5-pound Costco pie has turned into an unexpected economic think piece.

After resurfacing on TikTok, the ad, where one Costco shopper sought strangers to help split a massive dessert in a scorching parking lot, started conversations about what @dare_market calls a “goods-splitting economy.”

Their solution led to speculation on a future goods-splitting trend that could reduce both grocery bills and loneliness.

“Will you split a Costco pie with me?”

This ask on Craigslist first appeared on Aug. 3, 2023, and ended up in the Best of Craigslist archive after multiple social media posts gushed about the idea of sharing a Costco pie with strangers.

“I really want to try the Costco peanut butter chocolate pie but it’s 4.5 lbs and I hear it’s very dense,” the post reads. “I can’t eat it by myself, so I am looking for 3-4 people to meet me in the parking lot of Costco and split it with me. We will have to be fast since it’s 118 degrees outside. I’ll buy the pie but you must provide your own plate and fork.”

On Sept. 30, 2025, TikToker @dare_market became the latest to feature this classic. The young man used the Craigslist ad as a jumping off point to discuss the still-struggling economy that may inspire people to find new ways to cut costs.

“I think there’s a new economy of splitting goods coming,” he said. “It’s giving Uberpool and I kind of love the scrappiness.”

Though the Craigslist user didn’t seem to be concerned about the price of the Costco pie, many people aged millennial or younger are getting more and more inventive in an attempt to get by. The only other option is debt, which young folks are also getting into.

According to the American Bankers Association, close to half of the millennial and Gen Z respondents to their 2024 survey said they’ve used “buy now, pay later” options while shopping, compared to just 21 percent from older generations. Nobody took this as good news for the economy, especially alongside abysmal job numbers.

More community, less dating app drama

In the comments on the recent TikTok video, people also brought up the loneliness problem. As we’ve increasingly come to interact online while third places disappear, a lot of TikTokers think this Craigslist ad was, in part, a cry for community.

“The people yearn for community and friends,” wrote @hcone_.

Meanwhile, @patronsaintofbees noted that “this seems like a fantastic way to make foodie friends in a city actually,” adding, “lots of folks don’t have space for full-sized bulk items especially if they share kitchen space with roommates!!”

At the same time, and increasing number of people are opting to stay single rather than brave the modern horrors we call dating apps. These folks may or may not be lonely, but they do want to try Costco items without going into sugar overload.

“Seriously I’ve been dying to try their pumpkin cheesecake but I am just one person,” said @.havewegotashowforyou. “This is brilliant.”

“I really want an app for singles to share things,” wrote @dirty_stanley_straw. “Things like this pie or leftovers or ‘I won four tickets to a baseball game, does anyone wanna go?’ Like let’s go places and enjoy things without any expectations of romance.”

