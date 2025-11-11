The “56” meme is trying to replace “67”—and it’s not going great

Has Gen Alpha officially moved on from “6 7”? The viral nonsense number meme that confused millennials and Gen Z alike has been replaced by a new contender: the “5 6” meme.

TikTok users are once again arguing over which number combination best captures the absurdity and chaotic energy of modern meme culture.

There’s been a lot of debate on TikTok over which number combination should replace the original nonsense brainrot trend, and few are gaining much traction; though they might have something with five and six.

If you’re still trying to find meaning in these memes, that’s your first mistake.

What is the 56 meme?

If you missed the 6 7 meme entirely, what’s your secret? If you have to know, kids started saying “six seven” randomly all the time because of a TikTok video referencing a Skrilla song, and there’s really no better explanation. Your adult confusion is the point, and to that end, the meme was highly successful.

Like with any popular meme, folks soon attempted to capitalize on its fame by manufacturing a spinoff. Proposed numbers included 61, 41, and 93, all for equally absurd reasons.

However, some argued that these numbers don’t hit the same as 6 7, perhaps because they’re not sequential. The digits five and six are right next to each other, and takes one of them right from the original meme. It’s not the most clever idea, perhaps, but it’s doing numbers on TikTok anyway.

The meme itself, as with the first version, is just saying the number out loud with some hand motions. Oddly enough, it took off as “fifty-six” rather than “five six,” with extremely exaggerated movements possibly meant to mock its predecessor. This combined with the manufactured origins, has earned it a “forced meme” label.

56 meme origins: TikTok again

As discovered by Know Your Meme, one of the first mentions of 56 as a trend came from a TikTok video by @bigslush21. On Sept. 16, 2025, the TikToker declared that the culture needed a new meme number and proposed 56 as a natural choice.

“Guys, I think it’s time for a new number,” he said. “It’s gotta be two numbers that are right next to each other, like 6 7 was perfect. Forty-one’s great but it’s just not two numbers next to each other.”

This video garnered fewer than 5,400 views, and the 56 meme failed to launch. A month later, however, highly animated TikToker @yungjayjayy_wrld posted a video of himself yelling “fifty-six” in a strange voice while performing hand flaps in what many assumed to be an unkind imitation of an autistic or disabled person.

For whatever reason, this video, posted on Oct. 18, would grab 7.6 million views. It might have something to do with the fact that @yungjayjayy_wrld already had a significant following, with similar videos reaching tens of millions of viewers. Making strange faces and vocalizations while jerking around seems to be this guy’s whole thing.

The comments largely make about as much sense as the meme itself. However, some came to deny the power of 56, claiming that numbers like 41 or 61 are the way.

“61 is the new meme,” @francescobuenza declared.

In fact, declaring any number to be the new meme, especially when paired with an image of a strange face, appears to be a meme of its own these days.

The spread of the 56 meme

As the weeks went by, similarly ableist imitation videos mimicking @yungjayjayy_wrld began to pop up. One, by prolific poster @owennotagain, got over half a million views.

The trend has continued on into November, though its popularity appears to have waned. TikToker @morgtrolls couldn’t break 1,000 views with his version of the original.

Others referenced the first viral 56 meme video any time the number came up within the confines of their everyday lives. For example, @ifluggedmytoilet used it to point out that singer Mariah Carey is 56 years old.

The TikTok hashtag #56 currently boasts over 468,000 videos, but this number is inflated by unrelated posts, often about birthdays. The hashtag #56meme has only claimed 25 videos so far, though there are numerous related videos.

Meanwhile, @bigslush21 is rather upset that he’s not getting credit for starting it all.

