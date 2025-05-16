What is the 2020 effect, and what does it have to do with a “graphics bug”?

A new trend online is seeing users go outside and declare that the “2020 effect is over.”



Those partaking in the trend are claiming that the world has finally regained its color after 4 years of dullness brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, often nicknamed the “2020 effect” or the “2020 curse.”

Some are drawing comparisons to video games updating their graphics, while others feel the atmosphere outside reminds them of legendary summers from previous years, like 2016.

What does the end of the 2020 effect look like?

Videos showing the supposed end of the 2020 effect usually involve TikTokers stepping outside their homes to film their surroundings, which appear especially warm and oversaturated.

In one viral video with over 2.9M views, text on screen says “the og graphics returned” as the person filming opens their door onto a gloriously sunny residential street.



Many in the comments agreed that the world seems brighter and more colorful this year and speculated why this might be. Krose89 commented, “It’s been feeling really different lately”, while Yash1 said, “Is it just me or does it feel like 2015 again?”

Another video with 674K views is labelled “boys they finally fixed the graphics bug”, and shows a green field with a bright blue sky that many commenters felt was reminiscent of Windows XP wallpaper.

Others made reference to video games and graphics, with one user adding “they increased saturation, warmth, and contrast in the realvidia control panel finally”, and another claiming “God hit us with an OG update.”

However, not everyone believes that this is anything out of the ordinary. “TikTokers find out about spring,” one person commented on a third video by user @elgoogie, while someone else added, “the sky looks the same, you’re just happier. Proud of u, bro.”

Is the world really more colorful again?

Some of these videos upload alongside music like Aquatic Ambience—a viral TikTok sound from the Donkey Kong games that has become associated with nostalgic aesthetics like Frutiger Aero.

It’s often paired with slideshows of childhood images, where commenters claim that the world felt more colorful when they were a kid.

The 2020 effect plays into these broader internet nostalgia trends, as well as nostalgia specifically for the pre-COVID period of 2015-2019, especially the summer of 2016, which many reminisce over due to viral trends like Pokémon Go.



However, it’s not all about looking backwards. As the pandemic period draws to a close, there is also a distinct sense of optimism from many users and a feeling of looking forward to the future, with some commenters claiming that “4 years of bad luck from scrolling are over.” Perhaps a vibe shift really is in the air.

