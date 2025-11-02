We’ve all heard about Clankers, but what about Sloppers?

Obviously, AI is slop, and slop is AI, but when it comes to interacting with that slop just a little bit too much, you can be deemed a ‘slopper.’

What is a “Slopper”?

“A friend of mine has coined the term sloppers,” TikToker @intrnetbf announced in one of the first-ever uses of the word. “For people who are using ChatGPT to do everything for them. I think that’s amazing. That’s incredible verbiage. Slopper. That’s such a good slur, bro. Slopper!”

@intrnetbf shoutout to Monica. Incredible command over the English language ♬ original sound – intrnetbf

The problem isn’t necessarily using ChatGPT to double-check something or ask a question — it’s using it to replace your actual brain.

How does this work in practice?

One example of this can be seen in a comedy sketch by TikTok user Harris Alterman. The amusing clip depicts a man entering a grocery store. As the clerk greets him, the man immediately panics, whipping out his phone to ask ChatGPT what he should say back.

The pendulum then switches: the clerk also starts to fervently type to ChatGPT, asking, “What do I say back?”

A back-and-forth then takes place, which basically involves the clerk and customer having an entire proxy conversation through their respective ChatGPTs as they consult on what to say for each interaction.

Things soon escalate to show the glaring errors that encompass ChatGPT, with the customer asking where “companionship” can be found in the store, equating asking where a colleague is with human trafficking. The customer then, on ChatGPT’s advice, calls the police too.

But here’s the kicker: the policeman is using ChatGPT too. And then they all hit their ChatGPT, which makes them all combust. Not literally, of course — but figuratively.

Fortunately, we aren’t at the same stage shown in the sketch just yet, but not gonna lie — we’re getting close.

Chatfishing

In the dating world, another Slopper-esque term that’s emerged is “chatfishing.” This involves that age-old question: Are we actually speaking to a real person on a dating app, or just their AI proxy?

In a Guardian article, one woman described how she was having these deep, colorful conversations with a man on the app, where they discussed everything from attachment styles to trauma, and, obviously, memes.

But when she met the man in real life, he fell short of her expectations. Which, arguably, was a given once it was revealed that she hadn’t actually been speaking to him at all.

Social media reacts

Online, people shared their enthusiasm for the “clanker” terminology and offered plenty of their own suggestions. “A truly remarkable contribution to the modern English language,” one said.

“We need this in Urban Dictionary stat,” one commenter agreed.

Others said they’d be adopting these phrases right away, with one saying, “immediately using this,” and another exclaiming, “‘BOUT TO BE SCREAMING THIS IN THE STREETS.”

“Chat NPC is a good one floating around,” shared one reader.

“Botlicker is my personal favorite,” added another.

“Someone said ‘second-hand thinker’ and I still think about that daily,” added another.

“I just heard someone describe a tech bro as ‘ChadGPT,’” one TikTok comment read.

“Someone dismissively called ChatGPT their boss’s ‘creativity surrogate’ and I’m still laughing,” read another.

“From Dune, ‘Unthinker’ is a good one. Because when they try to correct it to ‘Non-thinker’ because ‘Un’ is clunky subject-verb-esque, you ask if they checked with ChatGPT first to be sure,” one science fiction fan added.

The dating scene is just one example of where being a Slopper can lead you, but the crux of it is this: being overly reliant on AI isn’t just incredibly lame and brain-rotting, but it can actually make your life materially worse.

