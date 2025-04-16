Warby Parker got hit with a Gen Z insult so specific it loops back to iconic

Restaurant server Kelsey (@conornoburst) went viral on TikTok after sharing a uniquely Gen Z interaction she had with a group of young women at her table.

In the now-viral video, Kelsey shared how she complimented one of the girls on her sunglasses and asked where she got them. Rather than simply saying thank you, the mid-20s woman replied, “Thanks, they’re Warby Parker. I know. So embarrassing.” Kelsey was confused by the comment and asked why it was embarrassing to like Warby Parker, and the young woman said, “Well, I mean, Warby Parker is so straight-to-consumer millennial core.”

She let the conversation slide, but the Gen Z phrasing of “straight to consumer Millennial core” stuck with Kelsey, and she couldn’t figure out what it meant.

Her video has been viewed over 490.6K times and has more than 76K comments. Folks latched onto the bizarrely specific roast and the tendency that Gen Z has toward nihilism.

What does ‘straight-to-consumer millennial core’ even mean?

The phrase “straight-to-consumer millennial core” pokes fun at how brands that once felt fresh and modern to millennials now feel stale to Gen Z. Warby Parker, launched in 2010, disrupted the eyewear market by offering stylish, affordable glasses online. It was a business model hailed by Millennials for its convenience and minimalism.

Gen Z, however, sees things differently. With trends evolving faster than ever, many younger consumers now view millennial branding as outdated. For them, words like “sleek,” “efficient,” or even “direct-to-consumer” scream 2015 in the worst way possible.

Although the sunglasses were technically fine, the Gen Z woman’s comment turned them into a symbol of cringe. It became just another piece of evidence that millennial fashion is out of step.

Warby Parker embraces the cringe

As is the way with many social media managers for big companies, Warby Parker took its new title in stride. The official account commented on the video, saying, “Changed our bio ✍️” and added the phrase “Straight-to-consumer millennial core” to its TikTok profile.

Kelsey found it hilarious and replied, “Hahahah I love this so much. I hope the girl that said it somehow sees this.”

The Warby Parker account has also recently video responded to a comment from @itmetessg saying that one of her Spotify playlist names is “Straight-to-consumer millennial core Monday morning” with a screenshot of their own Wednesday daylist, along with the song 1901 by French indie pop band Phoenix playing in the background.

The bio update earned praise from TikTokers in the comments who all thought that it was a hilarious branding tactic. Many commenters even admitted the move made them want to shop with the company.

This kind of playful brand engagement is increasingly common, especially on platforms where Gen Z dominates. Social media managers take note of the trends and respond accordingly, such as when the Duolingo owl “died” a few months back.

Gen Z slang or word salad?

This moment also highlights a growing phenomenon: Gen Z’s love for chaotic, hyper-specific, and often baffling slang. As PhilStar Life points out, Gen Z wordplay frequently blends irony, pop culture, and surreal humor. While millennials might say something is “awesome,” Gen Z says that it “slays.”

Terms like “millennial core” showcase how Gen Z rapidly builds entire inside jokes around generational aesthetics. But to outsiders, it can feel like a verbal fever dream.

The generation’s slang often carries an intentional absurdity. According to PhilStar’s breakdown, Gen Z language reflects a broader cultural desensitization. They constantly remix language to cope with, mock, or distance themselves from everyday realities. So when a pair of sunglasses becomes the punchline to a generational identity crisis, it actually makes perfect sense. At least, to them.

