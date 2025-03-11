‘You’re not prepared…’: Woman gets joggers from Vinted. Then she checks the crotch

Buying secondhand online is always a risk, but one woman was in for an unexpectedly nasty surprise when she ordered joggers from Vinted.

“I had the worst Vinted order in history,” Kat Hibberd (@kathrynhibberd) told viewers in a TikTok posted back in October 2023.

When she placed an order for pre-owned joggers and a hoodie online, she didn’t see anything suspicious about the listing. The items were allegedly in “very good” condition, and there were no visible stains in the photos.

“You’re not prepared for what the fuck I’m about to show you,” she continued. “I’ve just turned [the joggers] over to check the back. How the fuck are you gonna send out an item like this?”

Right at the crotch was a dark, unmissable, unidentified stain—although both Hibberd and her viewers had a pretty good guess as to what it might be.

“I understand that periods happen, and we leak. Bitch, I’m wild heavy for the first couple of days. I understand that. No hate towards that whatsoever, because I have a vag and I know how things work,” she said. “But how the fuck are you gonna list an item as ‘very good’ and send it out—not only with a couple of stains—but a big fucking minge splash stain?”

“That is fucking rancid, mate,” she added.

What is Vinted?

As you might have guessed from context clues, Vinted is a website that allows people to sell their pre-owned items directly to interested buyers. Similar to sites like Depop and Poshmark, it began in 2008 as a fashion-focused commerce platform, although it has since expanded to include other categories like home decor and electronics.

As with any online secondhand store, every purchase involves a certain amount of risk. In theory, that risk should be mitigated through accurate listings and photos shared by the sellers, as well as Vinted’s return policy.

“If your item is significantly not as described, you can return it and get a refund,” the site promises. However, a refund must be requested within two days of delivery, and there’s a process requiring proof that the item doesn’t match the description.

Problems with Vinted purchases

In Hibberd’s case, it seemed pretty straightforward that the item she received had been misrepresented, whether intentionally or not. Although she didn’t go into detail about following up with the seller, she did respond to a comment noting that the seller canceled the transaction, which provided her an instant refund but removed the ability for her to leave a review.

Making things right financially didn’t assuage the horror she and everyone else felt at quite probably being sent a clothing item stained with a stranger’s bodily fluids.

“And this is why I would NEVER buy off there,” @chlo.roberts wrote. “I am screaming.”

Hibberd isn’t alone in experiencing surprising issues with purchases on the platform. Other viewers were eager to share their own tales of woe in commiseration.

“I bought a tracksuit off Vinted and there was a really long toenail clipping in the hoodie’s front pocket,” said @rubyrubyruby57.

@maibunbunbun recalled receiving “a beautiful house of cb dress (listed great condition) that had a hugeeee red stain on the back,” while @bears_mum_the_mb admitted, “My friend got a hoodie that had a used condom in the pocket.”

“I got a body warmer and it had a maggot in its pocket,” another commenter claimed.

It’s unclear why the video is once again going viral in 2025—a year and a half after Hibberd first made waves with the unexpected post—but hopefully those joggers have long been burned to ash.

