“Just warm milk”: People are trying Tyra Banks’ “hot ice cream,” to mixed reviews

Tyra Banks’ latest food experiment has social media intrigued and bewildered.

Featured Video

The former America’s Next Top Model host debuted what she calls the world’s first “hot ice cream,” served through her sMiZE & Dream dessert brand. She claimed the creation was a bold step forward in frozen treats, although it isn’t exactly frozen anymore.

Marketed as a “soothing, silky” twist on traditional scoops, the product quickly gained popularity on FoodTok, where creators shared videos of taste tests and reviews.

To many, it is an idea that could be hit or miss in its execution.

Advertisement

Tyra Banks’ “groundbreaking” invention: hot ice cream

Banks explained her creation on TikTok in September. She said, “This is my favorite ice cream flavor, and I’ve been working on making it hot for a year.”

She quickly clarified, “And no, I’m not talking about me in a swimsuit in the ’90s. I’m talking about hot ice cream; something that has not been done before.”

Advertisement

The dessert is served in cups topped with whipped cream, caramel, nuts, or sprinkles. She described it as “liquid, warm, soothing, yummy, silky.” Importantly, she insisted it wasn’t a latte or hot chocolate. Instead, it was the same ice cream her shop had offered since the pandemic, simply heated to a drinkable state.

#icecreamsydney #sydneyfood ♬ original sound – SMiZE & DREAM @smizeanddream Introducing… the world’s first HOT ice cream experience. Not a latte. Not a hot chocolate. But your favorite scoops, transformed into liquid. hot. ice cream. Sippable, baby. ✨ After countless rounds in Tyra’s R&D kitchen, we nailed it – the texture, the mouthfeel, a whole new way to experience ice cream. We call it HOT MAMA 🙌 Because mamas (and mama figures) hustle hard – and deserve to indulge in a little hotness for themselves. The very first drop? “TYRA’S FAVORITE”. One of the best ice creams in town… with toasted pecans, caramel butter, and salted cream. You’ve licked it cold… now sip it hot. Available NOW at our Darling Harbour flagship in Sydney. Cool cones. Hot cups. Get them both. ⏳ You’ve got 7 days. Then it’s gone. #SMiZEandDREAM

Her sMiZE & Dream brand began in Los Angeles but later expanded to Washington, D.C., and even Sydney, Australia. While Banks promoted her latest innovation enthusiastically, the public’s reaction was far from unanimous.

FoodTok taste-testers review Banks’ “hot ice cream”

TikTokers quickly began documenting their experiences, and the responses ranged from glowing reviews to polite confusion.

Advertisement

Creator @acesentrical posted an elaborate taste test, noting the dessert’s temperature and flavor profile in detail. “It’s very warm on the side,” he said, adding that it was “very creamy” and “not spicy hot, it’s like a hot beverage, hot chocolate or coffee.” He described the drink as “sweet, it’s got a crunch to it,” and eventually rated it a 9.5 out of 10.

However, not everyone agreed. TikToker @brooke.alison.laven wrote, “Tyra Banks ‘hot ice cream’ was good but definitely not ice cream 😂,” and labeled it “warm milk.” Her comment echoed what many others felt after trying the dessert.

Advertisement

Some commenters defended Banks, arguing that the product was being misunderstood. “A milkshake is just ice cream blended and you have no problem calling it a milkshake! It’s hot ice cream because it’s ice cream that’s been heated,” one user pointed out. Another wrote, “As much as I find this hot ice cream ridiculous, it is an actual new product.”

“Why did it take you a year to make something no one wanted?” Australian TikToker @tenhourscreentime asked Tyra Banks in her video after trying the hot ice cream.

“It’s like you’ve gone to the McDonald’s drive-thru, bought a McFlurry with every single topping on it, including the caramel syrup. You go to the beach for 8 hours, you put your McFlurry in the car. The car’s been sitting in the sun all day. Go to your McFlurry and you’re like, ‘Oh, I forgot.’ Have a sip, it’s piping hot, sweet, hot, confusing, not pleasant.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.