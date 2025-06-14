“How did everyone suddenly master new smiles?”: Woman calls out how people are smiling differently these days

TikTok user @_mismelon sparked a curious conversation when she asked, “How did everyone suddenly master new smiles?”

The TikTok era has introduced countless trends, from viral dances to beauty hacks. In a video that has since gone viral, she asked with playful exasperation: How did we suddenly get two new smiles, and how did she miss the memo?

The mysterious new smiles

In her video, which quickly racked up over 116.7K views, @_mismelon explained her confusion over the evolving smile trends. “In my heyday, we only had two options,” she began.

First, there was the “teeth smile,” the classic grin that showed off the full set of pearly whites. Then, there was the “no-teeth smile,” where you kept your mouth closed for a more subtle look. Simple, right? Apparently not anymore.

Now, it seems that everyone has picked up two new ways to smile that the TikToker just couldn’t figure out. The first involves showing only the top teeth, creating a unique, half-smiling expression. She couldn’t replicate it herself, and in a humorous tone, she confessed that she couldn’t quite nail the “haha” look.

Then, there’s the second smile trend: the “mouth-breathing” grin, as she called it. This one, according to @_mismelon, features a partially open mouth, almost as if you’re taking a deep breath mid-smile. It’s casual but also a little bit strange. The trend is everywhere now, and it seems like no one closes their mouth anymore, according to the TikToker.

From get-ready-with-me videos to casual selfies, this mouth-open smile is now the norm. @_mismelon admitted that she was baffled, having noticed the shift in recent videos. “I literally just watched three videos and nobody closes their mouth anymore,” she said, fully acknowledging her own confusion. The change seemed to happen overnight, and she couldn’t help but wonder when exactly this new style of smiling took over.

The internet’s reactions and explanations of the trend

Naturally, when @_mismelon’s video went viral, the responses were just as mixed as her question. Many users found her bewilderment amusing, while others expressed genuine confusion. Others explained that it’s because people are getting lip fillers and literally can’t close their mouths anymore when they smile.

“Also a lot of people have filler or a lip flip and literally can’t close their mouth lol,” wrote TikToker @awwluvyou.

Another person commented, “I think it’s honestly just mouth shape! I used to hate my smile until I realized I can smile with only my top teeth. I have an overbite so maybe that’s why? it’s what they do naturally. If I force a smile with full teeth, I look like a monster & do not look happy 😱”

Overall, though, the consensus seemed to be that it’s more a matter of having access to a more global community than anything new.

