‘I LOST MY JOB!’: 12 Trump voters who didn’t expect his policies to affect *them*

An increasing number of voters who helped elect President Donald Trump are voicing regret across the internet after the new administration’s policies negatively affected them. Leftists are collecting examples and showcasing them in an “I told you so” parade, mocking them as winners of the “Fell For It Again Award.”

The regretful conservatives include recently fired federal workers, veterans worried about their future healthcare, and people who suddenly lost welfare benefits after they helped elect Trump to the highest office again.

How Trump’s policies are affecting average Americans

According to ABC News, over 200,000 federal workers have so far been fired or put on administrative leave with the expectation that they will be fired later, or accepted the “buyout” offering months of pay and benefits for a “deferred resignation.” This amounts to 10 percent of the total federal workforce of around two million people.

Meanwhile, Trump and DOGE have issued spending freezes that reportedly disrupted payments to multiple agencies that help the poor and sick. At the same time, Republicans are working on a budget resolution that may slash hundreds of billions from Social Security and Medicaid.

In Jan. 2025, 73,036,000 people received benefits from Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or both. Additionally, 79,308,002 are enrolled in Medicaid and the related Children’s Health Insurance Programs (CHIP) as of Oct. 2024. While there is substantial overlap between these groups, this accounts for nearly a quarter of the U.S. population at least.

‘I never thought leopards would eat MY face’

1. The veteran concerned about staffing cuts to VA hospitals (via @TimHannan):

2. The fired federal worker who had been with the USDA for almost 16 years (via @TimHannan):

3. The Trump voter angry over Trump’s plan to take over Gaza and turn it into a resort (via @TimHannan):

4. The Trump voter who says he was laid off after six years “thanks to Elon Musk” (via @ConSelfOwns):

5. The TikTok mom who says she lost all her benefits, including EBT and childcare help (via @ConSelfOwns):

6. The woman aghast Trump freed the Tate brothers (via u/Sholeh84):

7. The Trump voter whose undocumented girlfriend allegedly got caught in an ICE sweep (via u/burnedflag):

8. The diabetic upset her insulin pens became more expensive after Trump reversed some of former President Joe Biden’s drug pricing initiatives (u/ThahZombyWoof):

9. The federal worker who loves Trump but hates that her department is even more understaffed now (via u/Massive-Age-2902):

10. The federal worker and disabled veteran who voted for Trump three times only to lose her job (via u/weeemsie):

11. The investment advisor upset after Trump levied 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico (via @garyblack00):

12. The former Trump supporter heartbroken over the president’s stance on Ukraine and Gaza (via @AesPolitics1):

