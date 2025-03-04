Advertisement
Culture

‘I LOST MY JOB!’: 12 Trump voters who didn’t expect his policies to affect *them*

‘I never thought leopards would eat MY face.’

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
2 panel image of a person explaining on TikTok. On the left text over says, 'Practicing now because if Trump dont win today I'm hitting the pole to be able to afford life. #Trump2024' and on the right text over says, ' my ebt card was just declined. They took everything. no food stamps, disability, cash benefits, and childcare. what am I gonna do?!

An increasing number of voters who helped elect President Donald Trump are voicing regret across the internet after the new administration’s policies negatively affected them. Leftists are collecting examples and showcasing them in an “I told you so” parade, mocking them as winners of the “Fell For It Again Award.”

The regretful conservatives include recently fired federal workers, veterans worried about their future healthcare, and people who suddenly lost welfare benefits after they helped elect Trump to the highest office again.

How Trump’s policies are affecting average Americans

According to ABC News, over 200,000 federal workers have so far been fired or put on administrative leave with the expectation that they will be fired later, or accepted the “buyout” offering months of pay and benefits for a “deferred resignation.” This amounts to 10 percent of the total federal workforce of around two million people.

Meanwhile, Trump and DOGE have issued spending freezes that reportedly disrupted payments to multiple agencies that help the poor and sick. At the same time, Republicans are working on a budget resolution that may slash hundreds of billions from Social Security and Medicaid.

In Jan. 2025, 73,036,000 people received benefits from Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or both. Additionally, 79,308,002 are enrolled in Medicaid and the related Children’s Health Insurance Programs (CHIP) as of Oct. 2024. While there is substantial overlap between these groups, this accounts for nearly a quarter of the U.S. population at least.

‘I never thought leopards would eat MY face’

1. The veteran concerned about staffing cuts to VA hospitals (via @TimHannan):

Tweet saying the user loves what DOGE is doing but complaining about Veterans hospitals staffing cuts.
@TimHannan/X

2. The fired federal worker who had been with the USDA for almost 16 years (via @TimHannan):

Facebook post by a Trump voter complaining that they were fired from the USDA.
@TimHannan/X

3. The Trump voter angry over Trump’s plan to take over Gaza and turn it into a resort (via @TimHannan):

In Body Image
@TimHannan/X.com

4. The Trump voter who says he was laid off after six years “thanks to Elon Musk” (via @ConSelfOwns):

In Body Image
@TimHannan/X.com

5. The TikTok mom who says she lost all her benefits, including EBT and childcare help (via @ConSelfOwns):

Two TikTok screenshots side by side, the first saying she'll start stripping if Trump loses in 2024 and the second saying she lost all her welfare benefits after he won.
@ConSelfOwns/X

6. The woman aghast Trump freed the Tate brothers (via u/Sholeh84):

Tweet by a MAGA voter angry that Trump freed the Tate brothers.
@ConSelfOwns/X

7. The Trump voter whose undocumented girlfriend allegedly got caught in an ICE sweep (via u/burnedflag):

Text saying that a Trump supporter's girlfriend is being deported.
u/burnedflag via Reddit

8. The diabetic upset her insulin pens became more expensive after Trump reversed some of former President Joe Biden’s drug pricing initiatives (u/ThahZombyWoof):

Reddit post about a pharmacy customer who voted for Trump and was angry that her insulin costs went up.
u/burnedflag via Reddit

9. The federal worker who loves Trump but hates that her department is even more understaffed now (via u/Massive-Age-2902):

In Body Image
u/Massive-Age-2902 via Reddit

10. The federal worker and disabled veteran who voted for Trump three times only to lose her job (via u/weeemsie):

Facebook post by a user angry who voted for Trump and is angry that new rules lost him his job.
u/Massive-Age-2902 via Reddit

11. The investment advisor upset after Trump levied 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico (via @garyblack00):

Screenshot of a tweet from an investment advisor named Gary Black who wrote: 'Yeah, I voted for Trump but I never thought he’d be so foolish to actually move forward with 25% tariffs given the well-documented history of how the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 triggered the onset of the Great Depression as global trade flows dried up.'
@garyblack00/X.com

12. The former Trump supporter heartbroken over the president’s stance on Ukraine and Gaza (via @AesPolitics1):

Trump supporter expressing regret for her vote
@garyblack00/X.com

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

