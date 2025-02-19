Advertisement
Culture

‘Trump Take Egg’ photos trend as shoppers call out high egg prices and empty shelves

I, a big man, a manly man, burly, walk up to Trump, sobbing, Mr Trump I say, big tears in my eyes and say ‘Why you take all egg?’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Trump take egg with empty cartons(l), Pastries with sign that say 'due to hyperinflation caused by the current egg shortage, there will be a $1.25 'egg surcharge' applied to all egg sandwiches.'(r)

The recent surge in grocery prices, specifically the price of eggs, has led to a wave of memes sharing photos of barren grocery store shelves and the catchphrase, “Trump take egg.”

During his 2024 campaign, President Donald Trump pledged to reduce grocery prices, promising swift action to alleviate the financial strain on American families. However, since taking office, folks nationwide have experienced the opposite effect, with essential items like eggs becoming increasingly more expensive. 

Despite Trump’s assurances that grocery prices would go down “very soon,” the cost of eggs has continued to rise. One of the factors contributing to this increase includes avian flu outbreaks, which have led to significant reductions in poultry populations and subsequent egg shortages. Not only that, but economic policies such as Trump’s tariffs on imported goods have raised production costs, adding to the price hikes consumers are experiencing. 

The inconsistency between the promised relief and actual price increases has not gone unnoticed. Folks on social media have begun posting photos of empty grocery store shelves where eggs should be, captioned with the simple catchphrase, “Trump take egg.” This meme encapsulates the frustration and irony felt by consumers who recall the campaign promises of reduced costs and has gained traction across various social media platforms.

Economists have warned that certain policy measures may inadvertently contribute to higher consumer costs. For example, tariffs on imported goods can lead to increased production expenses, which are often passed on to consumers. Similarly, immigration policies that reduce the labor force in agriculture can lead to labor shortages, impacting production and pricing. 

Bluesky user @mtsw.bsky.social recently put together a thread of crowdsourced ‘Trump take egg’ photographs depicting empty grocery store egg shelves, or business signs announcing shipment delays and raised prices due to egg shortages.

As the “Trump take egg” meme keeps spreading, it’s becoming a funny but telling way for people to vent about rising prices. While the administration blames outside factors for the cost hikes, the meme’s popularity shows that plenty of folks aren’t buying it, and they’re not forgetting those campaign promises either.

Trump take egg:

1.

Trump take egg meme showing an empty egg case at a grocery store.
@stano.bsky.social/BlueSky

2.

Trump take egg meme showing an empty egg case at a grocery store. Text reads, 'Trump take all egg. Trump about to take all money so me no can buy egg.'
@stano.bsky.social/BlueSky

3.

Trump take egg meme showing an empty egg case at a grocery store.
@whaler.bsky.social/BlueSky

4.

Trump take egg meme showing an empty egg case at a grocery store.
@whaler.bsky.social/BlueSky

5.

Trump take egg meme showing an empty egg case at a grocery store.
@whaler.bsky.social/BlueSky

6.

Trump take egg meme showing a notice about the increase in egg prices.
@emceehammerpants.bsky.social/BlueSky

7.

Trump take egg meme showing an empty egg case at a grocery store. Text reads, 'I, a big man, a manly man, burly, walk up to Trump, sobbing, Mr Trump I say, big tears in my eyes and say 'Why you take all egg?''
@emceehammerpants.bsky.social/BlueSky

8.

Trump take egg meme showing a surcharge on egg products.
@sturgeondc.bsky.social/BlueSky

9.

Trump take egg meme showing an empty egg case at a grocery store.
@sturgeondc.bsky.social/BlueSky

10.

Trump take egg meme showing an empty egg case at a grocery store.
@sturgeondc.bsky.social/BlueSky

11.

Trump take egg meme post at a restaurant showing an increased 'egg surcharge' for egg sandwiches.
@samd.bsky.social/BlueSky

12.

Trump take egg meme showing an empty egg case at a grocery store.
@samd.bsky.social/BlueSky

13.

Trump take egg meme with a screenshot from FOX News showing the +267% rise in egg prices.
@briantylercohen.bsky.social/BlueSky

14.

Trump take egg meme showing an overpriced $10.99/dozen for eggs.
@briantylercohen.bsky.social/BlueSky

15.

Trump take egg meme showing an empty egg case at a grocery store.
@mtsw.bsky.social/BlueSky

16.

Trump take egg meme of Indiana Jones swapping for a dozen eggs on a pedestal.
@mtsw.bsky.social/BlueSky

17.

BlueSky post that reads, 'you can even multitask! Trump take egg, Trump crash plane, Trump fire veteran'
@rincewind.run/BlueSky

18.

Trump take egg meme with empty grocery store shelves.
@rincewind.run/BlueSky

19.

Trump take egg meme with empty grocery store limit on egg purchases.
@spencerwindes.bsky.social/BlueSky

20.

Trump take egg meme with empty grocery store shelves.
@spencerwindes.bsky.social/BlueSky

21.

Trump take egg meme, empty shelves with text that says, 'Oh, look at all the eggs thanks to Trump!'
@hope_terror/X

