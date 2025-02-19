‘Trump Take Egg’ photos trend as shoppers call out high egg prices and empty shelves

The recent surge in grocery prices, specifically the price of eggs, has led to a wave of memes sharing photos of barren grocery store shelves and the catchphrase, “Trump take egg.”

Featured Video

During his 2024 campaign, President Donald Trump pledged to reduce grocery prices, promising swift action to alleviate the financial strain on American families. However, since taking office, folks nationwide have experienced the opposite effect, with essential items like eggs becoming increasingly more expensive.

Despite Trump’s assurances that grocery prices would go down “very soon,” the cost of eggs has continued to rise. One of the factors contributing to this increase includes avian flu outbreaks, which have led to significant reductions in poultry populations and subsequent egg shortages. Not only that, but economic policies such as Trump’s tariffs on imported goods have raised production costs, adding to the price hikes consumers are experiencing.

The inconsistency between the promised relief and actual price increases has not gone unnoticed. Folks on social media have begun posting photos of empty grocery store shelves where eggs should be, captioned with the simple catchphrase, “Trump take egg.” This meme encapsulates the frustration and irony felt by consumers who recall the campaign promises of reduced costs and has gained traction across various social media platforms.

Advertisement

Economists have warned that certain policy measures may inadvertently contribute to higher consumer costs. For example, tariffs on imported goods can lead to increased production expenses, which are often passed on to consumers. Similarly, immigration policies that reduce the labor force in agriculture can lead to labor shortages, impacting production and pricing.

Bluesky user @mtsw.bsky.social recently put together a thread of crowdsourced ‘Trump take egg’ photographs depicting empty grocery store egg shelves, or business signs announcing shipment delays and raised prices due to egg shortages.

As the “Trump take egg” meme keeps spreading, it’s becoming a funny but telling way for people to vent about rising prices. While the administration blames outside factors for the cost hikes, the meme’s popularity shows that plenty of folks aren’t buying it, and they’re not forgetting those campaign promises either.

Trump take egg:

1.

Advertisement

2.

3.

Advertisement

4.

5.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

10.

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

Advertisement

14.

15.

Advertisement

16.

17.

Advertisement

18.

19.

Advertisement

20.

21.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.