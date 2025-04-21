‘She’s collecting world leaders’: Pope Francis is dead, Trisha Paytas is pregnant—coincidence? The internet says no

Trisha Paytas’ pregnancy announcements have become something of an internet omen, and this time, the death of Pope Francis is fueling the baby reincarnation meme cycle again. The 88-year-old pontiff died on Monday after a lifetime of suffering from chronic lung disease that resulted in double pneumonia in February 2025, ending in his death on April 21. This is the third high-profile death or illness announcement that fans connected to a recent pregnancy announcement or birth from the YouTuber.

Before the Pope, jokesters declared that her first baby was the reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth II. When her second pregnancy announcement came months after we found out that King Charles had cancer, the meme surfaced again. It looks like this is going to be a thing for as long as Paytas has babies.

Pope Francis is dead. Trisha Paytas is pregnant. The meme writes itself

Paytas announced her third pregnancy in a TikTok video on March 6, 2025. In the video, she danced with husband Moses Hacmon and her two children.

“MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN!” the post text read. “BABY #3 COMING JULY 2025.”

Jokes about Pope Francis getting reincarnated as baby number three started in no time after the death announcement. They’ve been so prevalent that the two names started trending together on X.

“You’re laughing,” meme’d @thecorbmeister. “Pope francis is about to be reincarnated as trisha paytas’ baby and you’re laughing.”

User @stanyelyah remarked that Paytas “being pregnant every time a figure of importance dies is actually insane omg.”

Some fans got ahead of the game, making the joke in the days after the YouTube star announced her latest pregnancy.

“If Trisha Paytas is pregnant, does this mean Pope Francis is gonna die soon,” asked @ciaraxreynolds on March 7.

Someone got hit with the dodgeball of prophecy.

How did the Trisha Paytas baby reincarnation meme start?

Paytas gave birth to her first child, Malibu Barbie (no, really), six days after Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. The jokes about the reincarnation of the queen started on X on the queen’s death day, flooding the platform enough to almost compete with celebrations from the left. Some of the memes suggested that the gag began even before that date.

In a viral tweet, user @rauhling_bizzle posted an image of a Simpsons character in a witch’s circle with the originator in mind.

“The person who manifested Queen Elizabeth II to be reincarnated into Trisha Paytas’ baby as a joke has got to be in their room like,” she wrote.

On the same day, @fearlesshoax_ used a gif of a woman running down the street, saying it was “queen elizabeth ii rushing to get reincarnated into trisha paytas’ daughter so she doesnt have to talk to princess diana.”

Paytas herself did not enjoy the meme, feeling it was in poor taste.

“There was a great tragedy, it felt weird. I’m a millennial so I felt weird that people were meme-ing this death,” she said in a TikTok video. “I didn’t want to make it about me. I’m so sorry to the royal family that my name was even trending under the Queen’s, I was just so embarrassed.”

The memes spread to King Charles III

On Feb. 5, 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that doctors discovered a form of cancer during a procedure on King Charles’ prostate. He resumed his public duties during his outpatient treatment, and the only update since then came in the form of a brief hospitalization over side effects in March 2025.

His diagnosis revived the Trisha Paytas reincarnation memes, as she was six months pregnant with Elvis at the time. They further popped up during periods when the king stayed out of the media spotlight, fueling morbid rumors.

“King Charles death rumors up and down the TL but I’m not getting too excited unless Trisha Paytas goes into labor,” said @F466OT.

After the cancer reveal, jokes about what the reincarnated king would be doing in Paytas’ womb were particularly popular.

is it any coincidence that trisha paytas is pregnant again and the pope dies?? she’s collecting world leaders atp pic.twitter.com/gyq48OcCuo — tom )|( (@rainingclitter) April 21, 2025

When is Trisha Paytas due?

Paytas did not give a specific due date in her announcement video, but it should be sometime in July 2025. She also said that this will be her last pregnancy, so mark your calendars for the final round of reincarnation jokes.

The YouTuber began to get attention for her trolling songs and mukbang videos in the 2010s. She started her first podcast, “Frenemies,” with Ethan Klein in September 2020. That lasted less than a year, ending in the following July after Paytas left the show. The two media personalities have been beefing ever since—or at least their fans are.

Some of the latest drama between the two camps include Paytas fans accusing Klein of neglecting his children following a CPS visit, which the H3 Podcast host says happened due to a false report by Reddit trolls.

