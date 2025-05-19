Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan announce split after she was catfished by fake Ronnie Radke. Then the real Radke responded

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and influencer Brittany Furlan have ended their marriage after six years amid a bizarre catfishing scandal.

The couple, who married on Valentine’s Day in 2019, had reportedly been facing issues for some time. Last week, Furlan checked into a hotel, signaling that something serious was going on behind the scenes. On May 15, TMZ reported that the couple had split, citing Lee’s struggles with sobriety as the reason, according to a source close to the pair.

However, things took a strange turn just one day later.

Tommy Lee’s cryptic Instagram post sparked speculation

On May 16, Tommy Lee posted a vague Instagram post that read, “Who’s been catfished?” Fans were immediately confused, but that post opened the floodgates for what came next.

Ronnie Radke, the lead singer of Falling in Reverse, took to his Instagram Story to clarify that he had never communicated with Brittany Furlan. Instead, he claimed she had been messaging a catfish pretending to be him, and it had gone far beyond a few innocent DMs.

Radke shared screenshots showing that Brittany had liked his shirtless photos and had messaged him back in March. He also posted proof that he never responded. Things escalated when, allegedly, Furlan showed up at his home and even contacted his attorney. According to Radke, she messaged his ex-girlfriend and followed him to a medspa, where she supposedly had no appointment. His Stories were recorded and shared by @someinamillion.

In his own words, Radke called the situation “weird” and said he believed Furlan was being dishonest about her intentions and involvement. Radke posted a video showing his app purchase history from 2017, revealing he’d never downloaded Snapchat. “I don’t have a Snapchat,” he said. “I’ve never had a Snapchat guys.”

Understandably, Tommy Lee was not pleased. Radke claimed Lee had reached out in anger, thinking his wife was having an affair with the singer. After learning the truth, Radke suspected that Furlan might have leaked the drinking story to TMZ as a distraction.

Brittany Furlan posted a TikTok response that prompted more questions

On May 17, Brittany Furlan broke her silence with a seven-minute TikTok video. In it, she admitted to messaging a fake Ronnie and confessed that she had been talking to guys online. She claimed that “Tommy freaked out” after she came clean.

“I told my husband everything. I said, ‘I’ve been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat, he says it’s not him. Cool, whatever,’” she explained.

“Because I’m a good person. I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while I’m married, but I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, I come clean to my husband.”

The caption of her video reads, “I’ve had enough. He’s been harassing me for two weeks. He’s been sent three cease and desists and has not listened. For the final time- Leave me alone Ronnie.”

@brittanyfurlan I’ve had enough. He’s been harassing me for two weeks. He’s been sent three cease and desists and has not listened. For the final time- Leave me alone Ronnie. ♬ original sound – BrittanyFurlan

Still, she insisted that she likes and interacts with many men’s posts online, including comedians, musicians, and her husband’s friends. Furlan denied stalking Radke, explaining she was at the medspa to pick up lotion from her dermatologist. She also accused Radke of harassing her for two weeks.

Yet, even with all her explanations, Furlan didn’t deny many of the allegations.

