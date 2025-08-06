From tomatinis to tomato spritzes, tomato girl summer is in full bloom

The Tomato Girl Fantasy has come true as tomato drinks flood TikTok with their savory flavors, returning as the 2025 theme of the summer. The girls are on video making tomatinis, tomato margaritas, and sweet and savory tomato spritzes all over your FYP.
Bath & Body Works apparently had something when they predicted a tomato trend earlier in the year, odd as it seemed at the time.
Tomato Girl Summer returns with a cocktail shaker in hand
This isn’t the first summer to be dominated by the tomato, and surely won’t be the last. If you love tomatoes, you’re in good company every time it happens. On TikTok, the hashtag #tomato has over 518,000 videos under its belt. The more specific #tomatogirlsummer has 3,703 and is growing by the day.
Among the many recipes are every tomato-themed cocktail you could imagine. They tend to be rather simple, pairing well with a hot, lazy summer.
TikTokers @alessandrabrontsema and @CHRISTINE paired up in June to create a “tomato girl summer spritz.” All you need to make the syrup is a half cup of water, a fourth cup of sugar, and a handful of halved tomatoes. Then follow these steps:
@alessandrabrontsema The perfect tomato girl summer spritz 🍅🍸 had so much fun creating this drink with @CHRISTINE 🫶🏼 Tomato simple syrup: 1/2 cup water 1/4 cup sugar Handful of tomatoes halved Add water, sugar and tomatoes to a pan over medium heat. Stir until sugar has dissolved and then let simmer to let the tomatoes break down a bit. Mix and strain into a mason jar to let cool. Tomato Spritz (1 drink) 4-5 ounces Prosecco 1/2 ounce St-Germain 1 ounce or 2 tablespoons of tomato syrup #tomato #spritz #tomatospritz #tomatodrink #tomatogirl #tomatogirlsummer #Summer #summerspritz #tomatoicecubes ♬ Carefree Days – Peaceful Reveries
- Add ingredients to a pan over medium heat
- Stir until sugar dissolves
- Simmer until the tomatoes start to break down
- Mix
- Strain into a mason jar
- Let it sit until cooled
To make the cocktail, add two tablespoons of the syrup to four or five ounces of Prosecco and a half ounce of St-Germain.
Commenters are enchanted.
“This drink sounds so unique and refreshing!” said @milei.libertad.0.2. “I’m definitely trying this tomato spritz soon.”
“Who would’ve thought,” wrote @ellymango1966. “Love this.”
More tomato cocktail recipes
If you like the sound of that, there’s plenty more to find on TikTok right now. Last week, @likeablecocktails revealed her Tomatini recipe to her millions of followers.
@likeablecocktails Tomato Girl Summer 🍅 Live, Laugh, Tomatini #tomatini #summerdrinks #tomatogirlsummer #vodka ♬ sonido original – Trukos_danny
In July, @ashley.paiige laid out her tomato margarita cocktail, which she described as “refreshing, tangy and perfect for long, hot nights.”
@ashley.paiige 🍅 the tomato margarita will be the hit of every summer dinner party— mark my words! it’s refreshing, tangy and perfect for long, hot nights x Ingredients for 1 drink 8-9 cherry tomatoes, separated 1.5 oz tequila or mezcal .5 oz grand marnier 1/2 lime, juiced Optional .5 oz agave or sweetener of choice Salt Basil Instructions 1. Prepare ice cube tray by placing a single cherry tomato in each well and filling with filtered water. I made 4 ice cubes as I was serving 4 people. 2. To a cocktail shaker, add 4-5 cherry tomatoes and your tequila (or mezcal!) use a muddler to muddle together, breaking open the cherry tomatoes. 3. Add the grand marnier or orange liquor of your choice, lime juice and sweetener if you desire. 4. Add ice and shake for at least 30 seconds. 5. Rim a glass with salt and add a tomato ice cube. Pour through a strainer to remove any seeds and garnish with fresh basil. #margarita #margaritas #margaritarecipe #cocktail #cocktails #cocktailidea #cocktailideas #cocktailrecipe #cocktailrecipes #tequila #fyp #tomatogirlsummer #tomatoaesthetic #tomatomargarita #italiansummeraesthetic #margaritarecipes ♬ merlot – the wine is ok
Meanwhile, @cookingwithrel brewed up a tomato mezcalita that she says is “sweet and savory, with a wonderful smoky finish.”
@cookingwithrel Tomato Mezcalita Summer 🍅It’s sweet and savory, with a wonderful smoky finish. Plus, you can use the tomato simple syrup for n/a tomato lime sodas! Makes 1 Ingredients 1.5 oz Mezcal 1 oz fresh lime juice 1 oz tomato simple syrup (see note) .5 oz sherry A few shakes of hot sauce Tajin, honey and fresh tomatoes for garnish Ice Make it! 1. Brush the side of your glass with honey and roll in tajin. Set aside. 2. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold. Strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass and top with a skewered tomato. Tomato Basil Simple Syrup Place a sauce pot onto a scale and tare. Roughly slice your tomatoes and add in. Make note of the weight and use half of the tomato weight in sugar. Add a handful of thinly sliced basil and a few pinches salt. Simmer until the mixture becomes dark in color and sticky, stirring occasionally. About 10-15 minutes. Strain and cool. Store in an airtight container in the fridge. Will keep for 1-2 weeks! #tomato #tomatorecipes #tomatogirl #tomatogirlsummer #tomatodrink #summer #summercocktails #summerdrinks #mezcal #mezcalita #margarita #drinks #cocktails #fyp ♬ Param-Pam-Pam – Carlos Campos
TikToker @lexielouuuuu has the heirloom tomato gimlet that’s “coming for the drink of the summer spot.”
@lexielouuuuu Heirloom Tomato Gimlet 🍅for the @Tyra | Actress & Pastry Chef ‘What’s in my Drank?!’ Challenge ! I had so much fun with this!! -Use whatever tomato’s are accessible to you I used about 1/4 of a large heirloom. You could also use about 6-8 cherry tomatoes 🍅 -2 oz of @empress1908gin Cucumber Lime Gin -3/4 oz of lemon juice -1/2 oz of simple syrup -Shake well with ice -Double Strain, garnish to you’re heart’s desire -Cheers, y’all 🥂💗 #cocktails #summercocktails #gin #gincocktails #summerdrinks #dirtymartini #explore ♬ original sound – Alexis
If you’re looking for something a little unusual, @drinksbyevie created a cocktail she calls the “Bitter Tomato” with passionfruit syrup, lime juice, and tequila.
@drinksbyevie TGS ain’t goin’ anywhere babe! 🍅 BITTERSWEET TOMATO — • 4 grape tomatoes • ¾ oz passionfruit syrup • ¾ oz lime juice • pinch of maldon • ¾ oz aperol • 2 oz tequila blanco • garnish: tomato To make the passionfruit syrup, add equal parts cane sugar, (thawed) frozen passionfruit, and water to a small saucepan. Bring to a medium low heat, allow everything to dissolve, cool to room temp, and fine strain into an airtight bottle. It should last in the fridge for about 2 weeks. To build the cocktail, add the tomatoes, passionfruit syrup, and lime juice to a cocktail shaker and muddle. Add the salt, aperol, and tequila blanco, along with ice, and shake until chilled. Double strain into a chilled rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with a skewered tomato. • • • #tomato #tomatogirlsummer #tomatoseason #passionfruit #aperol #tequila #cocktails #summer #summercocktails ♬ Girls Just Want to Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper
