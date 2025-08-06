From tomatinis to tomato spritzes, tomato girl summer is in full bloom

The Tomato Girl Fantasy has come true as tomato drinks flood TikTok with their savory flavors, returning as the 2025 theme of the summer. The girls are on video making tomatinis, tomato margaritas, and sweet and savory tomato spritzes all over your FYP.

Bath & Body Works apparently had something when they predicted a tomato trend earlier in the year, odd as it seemed at the time.

Tomato Girl Summer returns with a cocktail shaker in hand

This isn’t the first summer to be dominated by the tomato, and surely won’t be the last. If you love tomatoes, you’re in good company every time it happens. On TikTok, the hashtag #tomato has over 518,000 videos under its belt. The more specific #tomatogirlsummer has 3,703 and is growing by the day.

Among the many recipes are every tomato-themed cocktail you could imagine. They tend to be rather simple, pairing well with a hot, lazy summer.

TikTokers @alessandrabrontsema and @CHRISTINE paired up in June to create a “tomato girl summer spritz.” All you need to make the syrup is a half cup of water, a fourth cup of sugar, and a handful of halved tomatoes. Then follow these steps:

Add ingredients to a pan over medium heat

Stir until sugar dissolves

Simmer until the tomatoes start to break down

Mix

Strain into a mason jar

Let it sit until cooled

To make the cocktail, add two tablespoons of the syrup to four or five ounces of Prosecco and a half ounce of St-Germain.

Commenters are enchanted.

“This drink sounds so unique and refreshing!” said @milei.libertad.0.2. “I’m definitely trying this tomato spritz soon.”

“Who would’ve thought,” wrote @ellymango1966. “Love this.”

More tomato cocktail recipes

If you like the sound of that, there’s plenty more to find on TikTok right now. Last week, @likeablecocktails revealed her Tomatini recipe to her millions of followers.

In July, @ashley.paiige laid out her tomato margarita cocktail, which she described as “refreshing, tangy and perfect for long, hot nights.”

Meanwhile, @cookingwithrel brewed up a tomato mezcalita that she says is “sweet and savory, with a wonderful smoky finish.”

TikToker @lexielouuuuu has the heirloom tomato gimlet that’s “coming for the drink of the summer spot.”

If you’re looking for something a little unusual, @drinksbyevie created a cocktail she calls the “Bitter Tomato” with passionfruit syrup, lime juice, and tequila.

