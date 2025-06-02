“What’s next? Weight filters?”: Tinder adds a height filter and the discourse instantly goes nuclear

Tinder recently started testing a height filter on their app and the discourse is already up to eugenics accusations. After a Reddit user posted a screenshot of this feature last week, Tinder confirmed that some users are getting access to the filter. While the company said it will not block anyone outside of a stated preference, certain types lamented the end of the short man and demanded a weight equivalent.

Others had a hard time seeing the problem, hoping that the filter would work to weed out shallower types from their inbox.

Tinder confirms it’s testing a new height filter—but says it won’t block anyone

On May 28, Reddit user u/Extra_Barracudaaaa posted the image of the Tinder height filter that would reignite preference discourse across the internet. The screenshot shows a new bar ranging from zero to “any height” available to the user due to their Platinum status.

As part of the “preferences” section, Tinder states outright that using this filter will not automatically exclude anyone outside of your selected range from view.

“Preferences show you people who match your vibe, but won’t limit who you see—you’ll still be able to match with people outside of your selection,” it explains.

In other words, it will adjust your algorithm but won’t block all men under six feet or all women over.

Debate erupts over dating preferences and hypocrisy

This feature is reportedly available to a test group of Tinder Gold and Platinum users regardless of gender or sexual orientation. It’s not only for women looking for men. Regardless, the discourse became all about dudes at warp speed.

“Tinder is implementing a height filter and it will allow women to filter out men below their preferred height,” wrote X user @LisaBritton. “It’s so hypocritical that men are demonized for having preferences but it’s ok for women, often about things men can’t change.”

“Imagine if Tinder added a weight filter.”

Far-right pundit and self-described theocratic fascist Matt Walsh agreed that women and anyone outside of the socially acceptable weight range should face immediate punishment for Tinder’s actions.

“If they’re going to put a height filter on men then there should also be a weight filter on women,” he said. “Of course it’s better to just not use the app at all, but fair is fair.”

Again, the height filter is for everyone. But let’s not let facts get in the way of Matt’s feelings. It’s not like men ever refused to date women who were, in their opinion, too tall.

Certain social media intellectuals took this all the way to eugenics without stopping for breath.

“Lol eugenics,” said @mswatithesecond. “I’m tall enough to pass most of these filters but I very much dislike the idea of being selected for my height genes like a breeding horse.”

User @EdgeOfFiRa declared the height filter “TINDER’S GENETIC SORTING MACHINE.”

“The cognitive dissonance is staggering,” they wrote. “Same people advocating for body positivity and inclusion everywhere else are celebrating features that let them filter out entire groups based on genetics.”

“What’s next? Weight filters? Facial structure preferences? Income minimums? (Oh wait, we already have those.)”

“Are people not allowed to have preferences?”

We haven’t seen anyone celebrating this feature. Instead, those on the opposing side of this issue are mostly asking, “who cares?”

“I can’t see what’s wrong with this, are people not allowed to have preferences?” asked @ahmed1of1. “If anything, this would just filter out people shallow enough to believe something as trivial as height is a non-negotiable in finding someone to spend your life with.”

“This really isn’t a big deal,” @JeffNippard agreed. “As a short man, if a woman doesn’t find you attractive because of your height then why would you want to be with her anyway?”

Tinder’s filter isn’t gendered, but the outrage sure is

Others questioned how this filter could be eugenics if the women are filtering out short men and the men are filtering out tall women.

“Height eugenics would never work because all the 5’2 women will get with 6’3+ guys and their kids will end up 5’9 and the cycle will repeat,” said @TheCollinDunks.

Besides, even if the Tinder height filter was only available to women, the paywall might render it irrelevant.

“They put the Tinder height filter behind a paywall, short kings are safe,” joked @rawdogmillionar, “pretty girls don’t pay for dating apps.”

A Tinder spokesperson told the Daily Dot, “We’re always listening to what matters most to our Tinder users—and testing the paid height preference is a great example of how we’re building with urgency, clarity, and focus.”

“This is part of a broader effort to help people connect more intentionally on Tinder. Our new product principles guide every decision, and this one speaks directly to a few: prioritizing user outcomes, moving fast, and learning quickly. Not every test becomes a permanent feature, but every test helps us learn how we can deliver smarter, more relevant experiences and push the category forward.”

