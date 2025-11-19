Fans are convinced Timothée Chalamet is actually anonymous British rapper EsDeeKid

A theory that the anonymous U.K. rapper EsDeeKid is actually famed actor Timothée Chalamet is gaining serious traction on TikTok. A video laying out the reasons for these suspicions went viral last week, spreading the idea to more people who would come up with yet more reasons to link the two artists.

If true, this could be the most successful actor-to-musician attempt of all time.

Is Timothée Chalamet actually EsDeeKid?

EsDeeKid is a rapper out of Liverpool who has been climbing the singles charts since 2024. In addition to his rap skills, he’s cultivated a mystique by concealing his identity, always wearing a balaclava or other face covering while in public as his artist persona. He barely even posts on social media.

If there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s to investigate a mystery. As fans worked to unmask EsDeeKid, one name emerged as an identity frontrunner—Timothée Chalamet.

Last week, TikToker K.J. Freeman (@gothauntie0) laid out her reasons for believing that the Call My by Your Name actor is the man behind the mask. She admits that she has no “hard evidence” for this, but she does have three good points.

First of all, Chalamet attended a Fakemink concert last year, shocking rap and film fans alike. The TikToker points out that any actor of Chalamet’s fame would have to be a massive fan of any artist to enter the crowd at an underground concert in London. They’d be all over him.

However, it begins to click when you learn that Fakemink and EsDeeKids are buddies and collaborators.

Secondly, it would make sense for Chalamet to conceal his identity if he wanted to enter the music scene. This typically does not go well for actors.

“The only person who really managed it was Jamie Foxx, and even then, people thought he was doing a Ray Charles impersonation,” she pointed out.

Another reason to hide is that in today’s world, becoming a white rapper is a risky move for anyone. For someone like Chalamet, it could be “career suicide.” An everyday rapper remaining anonymous, however, would make their career rise much more difficult.

More reasons to suspect Chalamet is rapping

This video was compelling enough to gain 1.5 million views and get people thinking of more reasons to suspect that EsDeeKid is the alter ego of Timothée Chalamet.

The video superimposing the actor’s eyes over the rapper’s are already flooding TikTok, but that’s never been reliable evidence. What we know is true, however, is that Chalamet loves hip hop and talks about it frequently in interviews. The two celebrities also appear to own the exact same bandana.

Some commenters pointed to EsDeeKid’s thick Scouse accent to debunk the theory, but Chalamet has done some stellar accent work. That could simply be another way to try and obscure his true identity.

Finally, while the actor hasn’t exactly “spoken” on these rumors, he did leave one little response that only fueled speculation. On an Instagram post talking about the theory, he commented with the suspicious eyes emoji. It might be a troll, but it’s not a denial.

