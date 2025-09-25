“Swolecialism”: Gym bros are building an “alt-left pipeline” on TikTok to counter the alt-right

Dudes on TikTok are taking the alt-right playbook and switching things up to try to sway young people towards things like empathy and critical thinking in what they’re calling the “alt-left pipeline.”

For years, the “alt-right pipeline” has successfully targeted young men and women using a strategy in which online creators use seemingly harmless content to gradually pull viewers towards more extreme ideas. These videos often exist in the world of fitness, gaming, or self-improvement, allowing them to reel in vulnerable and impressionable young viewers, with their reach amplified by social media algorithms.

Over time, this leads to even casual viewers who show interest in workout routines or dating tips being exposed to content that normalizes conspiracies, aggressive misogyny, and racist rhetoric, which in turn leads them to rightwing politics. It’s insidious and relies largely on fearmongering and the nurturing of a shared hatred, which is part of why the left has failed to create anything that matches the success of this pipeline over the years.

But now, TikTokers in those same content creation realms are aiming to change that.

The TikTok alt-left pipeline

Last week, @its.strez posted that he’s “starting the alt-left pipeline.” Strez describes himself in his TikTok bio as a leftist, a Christian, and a fan of sports and pop culture. A number of his videos focus around football, and he specifically gave a shoutout to other football fans in his post, adding, “Also, everyone should have healthcare.”

Dudes whose TikTok pages focus on other types of content have also joined in, particularly gym bros.

“I love lifting heavy. I love using barbells. I love having empathy for other people,” one bodybuilding TikToker named Martin (@underthearch636) said in a recent video. “I love thinking critically about all situations, right? That’s what we do around here.”

Meanwhile, @thatalabamafella told viewers he likes to work out, work on cars, get dirty, and “if you’re not directly interested in Black liberation, then you’re racist.”

Reacting to this new pipeline

Whether or not anything comes of this remains to be seen. It’s a great idea, although arguably a big part of the reason the alt-right pipeline works so well is because of the gradual shift from innocuous content to politics, rather than laying everything out up front.

Still, it’s possible that telling viewers up front what they stand for and openly giving teen boys and young men an alternative to content riddled with casual misogyny, homophobia, and racism will be enough. It’s certainly a less insidious pipeline.

Either way, for now, folks are loving what these guys are putting out there.

“Liberal software on conservative hardware. I like it,” wrote @heatheroneal422.

“On the alt-left we lift heavy weights and heavy books,” @lunamalfoyoh joked.

Another TikToker said, “I unironically think a bunch of buff men targeting gym and ‘man’ content would sway a lot of people.” Several people replied in agreement, noting that boys and young men are just more likely to listen to other dudes telling them these things, so it’s imperative that men speak out.

“that’s the goal of the movement!” @UnderTheArch agreed. “it’s official the Alt-Left is here and we’re about to get LOUD.”

