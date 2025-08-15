Activists are renaming protests “music festivals” to outsmart the TikTok algorithm

A new algorithm-defying trend has been popping up on TikTok as users of the platform swap in the term “music festivals” to discuss protests happening across the U.S.

TikTok users have gotten the impression that the platform’s algorithm is suppressing anything related to protests. As a result, many of them have started making the effort to work around that possible suppression by referring to “protests” by a different term—”music festivals.”

“Yes, we gotta call it a music festival to ensure that the algorithm shows you this beautiful concert, otherwise we risk this video getting taken down,” @unfilteredgov recently said in a video posted from a Los Angeles protest against ICE.

The rise of protests as “music festivals” on TikTok

Presumably, the idea is that discussing actual music festivals is not only politically neutral (in theory), but a common topic on TikTok. The algorithm working to prevent that term from circulating widely seems unlikely, although it certainly could happen.

At any rate, the “trick” has caught on, leading to a shared language amongst TikTokers both posting and seeking out information about protests.

Why do people think protest talk is being suppressed by the TikTok algorithm?

TikTok has been accused of suppressing (or promoting) certain political content through its algorithm before, as have many social media platforms. In 2020, Black content creators accused TikTok of suppressing videos related to Black Lives Matter, citing the massive drop in views for those particular videos compared to their follower counts and other videos posted around the same time.

And TikTok isn’t the only place where content creators think discussion of anti-ICE and other U.S. protests are being suppressed, with people pointing fingers at the news media, Google, and other social media platforms as well.

How users are responding online

Clearly, this isn’t a new concern, but it’s one that has become increasingly frustrating to social media users who are tired of potential suppression by algorithms.

“We’re definitely being silenced right now. I have to look for these videos. My feed hasn’t been right for a long time.”

“we have to start using less moderated spaces, which is unfortunately places like 4chan. we cant trust anything with an algorithm.”

“We have seen absolutely nothing on TV here in the United States about this ‘music festival’ that is going on in LA.”

There’s also been a lot of frustration surrounding the lack of transparency about how these algorithms work and whether certain terms are or aren’t being suppressed. It makes it difficult for users to figure out whether these viral claims are accurate or not at all.



