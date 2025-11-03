“Lowkey disordered”: How a “Love Island” contestant’s viral sunglasses video started a body positivity debate

A new TikTok trend in which people put sunglasses around their waists is dividing the internet.

Featured Video

The recently viral trend features the song “Bark Like You Want It” by Sir Mix-A-Lot playing in the background as people—usually young women—try to put their sunglasses around their waist. As in, they put the temples (or arms) of their glasses on either side of their ribcage to show that the same accessory that sits on their face can just as easily fit around their tiny waist.

Olandria takes on the sunglasses trend

The trend picked up steam recently after Love Island‘s Olandria Carthen took part, seamlessly executing the challenge. Her participation drew increased attention to the challenge, resulting in more people taking it on themselves as well as more people scrutinizing its existence.

Advertisement

“You have one camp that says, ‘Skinny people are allowed to have body positivity as well.’ But then you have some other people who feel like this trend is toxic and that it’s giving body checking,” influencer @reyahthelastdragon explained in an Instagram video that also included Olandria’s original TikTok.

“Basically, people fear that this is a sign that thin is in, that 2000 skinny is back in style—which could signal the return of toxic body standards.”

Plus-size influencers and models have already been sounding the alarm this year that they’re no longer getting work, often because companies aren’t making or promoting the same extended sizes anymore. Then toss in Ozempic skyrocketing in popularity, and it’s not hard to see why people might be concerned that we’re rolling back any progress that was made when it comes to accepting, let alone celebrating, a wider variety of body types.

Backlash to the “toxic” trend

Although Olandria didn’t start the trend, she did become closely associated with it, so perhaps a disproportionate amount of the backlash fell on her as people discussed why it’s concerning.

Advertisement

On X, one user wrote, “The Olandria sunglasses trend is proof normies WANT to flex about being skinny, they want to be proud of their figure, & the fact this trend hasn’t been called out is why they are participating. Lowkey disordered but go off skinny queens.”

User @hottieoverthink wrote, “I like Olandria, I do, but the sunglasses thing is a CHOP. Constant body checking is rotting y’all’s brains enough. This will be used as more ways to normalize hatred of non-slim body types disguised as a ‘trend’ and used to shame more women and distract us from real issues.”

@i.y.l.a98 this is a joke i just had a bagle and it was bomb ♬ original sound – red band society

@XeroProxy wrote, “Maybe I’m the friend that’s too woke, but I absolutely hate that this Olandria lady has started a trend amongst women putting sunglasses around their waists to see if it fits. That’s so ridiculously harmful to the already volatile realm of body image issues that women face.”

Advertisement

“I’m so glad everyone in the comment section can recognize how toxic this trend is, lol. I thought I was overly woke, but this + all the backlash Victoria’s Secret has gotten for being ‘inclusive’, we’re reverting to dark times,” said u/Glum-Price-6822 on Reddit.

u/princess_carolynn wrote the following: “Love Olandria, can’t say I like this trend at all. I appreciated her going into the comments of fans who ‘succeeded’ or ‘failed’ this strange challenge and showing her appreciation for all body types. Body positivity (I love my waist) is different than body checking (I can fit sunglasses around my waist) because checking invites comparison or creates a standard that doesn’t exist.”

In support of Olandria (and thin being in)

On the flip side, there were definitely people insisting that the challenge was fine, and that it was its own form of body positivity. Others were more frustrated with the backlash falling on Olandria, specifically, and questioned whether racism played a role.

Advertisement

“Y’all mad bc Olandria put some sunglasses on her waist is weird,” one X user wrote. “Just bc u don’t like a video doesn’t mean it has to be a think piece. She didn’t do anything wrong.”

“Olandria playing around with some sunglasses has now triggered more spiraling and ED thinkpieces,” said another. “Yet when these white and EA girls do similar trends, it’s just a bunch of ass kissing and performative self-deprecation. Oooo, they make me sick.”

And all of that actually spawned some additional conversations from people who feel like we’re all just losing the plot.

@vebeca1 wrote, “I hate how y’all are acting like the hate Olandria is getting for the sunglasses video is because she’s black and skinny when really it’s because it’s a harmful thing to post knowing she’s very influential. If she was a white skinny girl it would still be harmful.”

Advertisement

Someone telling you to eat a sandwich is not the same as a majority of people saying your literal existence is immoral and you’re “promoting obesity” from literally just standing there. Is it rude? Well yes!



Is it the same or even comparable? Well no! — uncle female (@canc3rvenus) October 29, 2025

“I really don’t give a damn about Olandria and her sunglasses, I just don’t understand how this conversation got spun into a hate train towards fat women and how somehow skinny women suffer more.”

“I wasn’t personally affected by Olandria and her sunglasses, but ‘let ppl enjoy anorexic internet trends’ is just a little brain dead for me,” posted X user @HolierThanYu.

TikTok’s warning and Olandria’s response

While Olandria’s original TikTok has since been taken down, those searching for the challenge on the platform will find a support message offering resources for eating disorders instead.

Advertisement

For her part, the Love Island star offered a clarifying statement, saying, “Olandria love all body types. Let me just throw that out there. I’m not encouraging nobody to look a certain way… I always encourage people to be the best versions of themselves.”

“Olandria love all body types… I’m not encouraging nobody to look a certain way… I always encourage people to be the best version of themselves” – PERIOD ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/EWfchvtje8 — dala (@waistlandria) October 27, 2025

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.