“I’m only laughing cuz it’s not me”: TikTok’s baby-spit-up trend is the newest (and grossest) relationship compatibility test yet

A new TikTok “relationship test” has gone viral for pushing prank culture into unapologetically messy territory.

The trend shows people taking a sip of milk, cuddling up to their unsuspecting partner, and then letting it dribble out like a baby’s spit-up, all framed as a playful way to gauge emotional maturity or so-called “baby readiness.”

How the “fake spit-up” prank became TikTok’s new relationship litmus test

Rather than just asking their partner if they would still love them if they were a worm, this new prank took things to a whole new level. Additionally, it was not one that all participants were fond of. The trend unfolded with one straightforward action, leaning onto their partners and letting the milk escape, imitating a baby’s spit-up.

In some of the trending videos, the partner doesn’t react or notice at first. Some immediately panic and jump up, while others get upset because the milk ruins an expensive shirt or blanket.

One of the worst culprits of turning this prank harmful was the man who tried it out on his wife, who he said has emetophobia, or a fear of vomit. She instantly screamed and bolted when he tried it out on her.

There were also those who tried out a variation of the prank on their parents to see what their reactions would be. One college student who ‘spat up” on his mother wrote in his video’s caption, “Love how her first instinct was to pose a for photo and tell me not to kiss her.”

How TikTokers framed the reactions

Despite the mess, many viewers interpreted calm reactions as a sign of good partnership skills. Comments ranged from “I believe the patience is there” to “That man is ready to be your husband.”

“I want to see someone casually lay a burp cloth down right before but miss the burp cloth by a fraction of an inch,” one person suggested on a video of the trend.

Creators treated the prank as both comedy and commentary. Many called the reactions harmless fun, though others pointed out the obvious: adult spit-up wasn’t the same as a baby’s. Several TikTokers pointed out that talking to a partner might serve as a better gauge than releasing milk onto them as a gross prank.

“I’m sorry, but why is traumatizing your wife funny?” one person asked. “I don’t get the joke apparently. She doesn’t need a child, she is already married to one.”

