“The boys are catching on”: The TikTok theory that men should actively seek out women who hate them

A new viral topic on TikTok suggested that men might benefit from dating women who openly say they dislike men. Users claimed that if a woman with that perspective chooses you, it means you stand apart from the crowd.

Both male and female creators weighed in on TikTok on why this dynamic could actually lead to stronger relationships.

Why men shouldn’t dismiss women who say they hate men

TikToker James White (@jameslwhitee) explained his theory in a widely shared clip. He said, “Okay, so if you’re a guy who can find a girl who hates all men, but! But, but, but likes you? You’re set. You are literally set for life.” According to him, many men misunderstood these women. He argued that a woman with this mindset might reject most men outright, but she could deeply cherish the one she accepts.

He painted a picture of loyalty and devotion. As he put it, “All these girls who hate all men, they’re gonna find one man that they love, that they want to take care of, that they cherish, that they wanna be super kind to, super sweet, everything like that.”

In contrast, he said other men waste time criticizing these women instead of realizing the potential benefits.

Meanwhile, TikToker @tootsietat offered a different angle. She noted that women who criticize men loudly might actually be filtering for partners who embody the phrase “not all men.”

She said, “Yeah, because instead of sitting on some podcast screaming ‘Not all men,’ they’re out here actually doing the ‘not all men,’ right? They’re like active examples of not all men.”

She emphasized that these men showed empathy, avoided red-pill rhetoric, and actively tried to understand women’s experiences. “They are evolved and they are the best,” she added.

Women shared examples from their own marriages

Commenters joined the discussion by sharing personal stories. For many, the logic was simple: if a man earned their love despite deep skepticism toward men in general, then he must be proving his worth through consistent empathy and action.

One woman said, “My husband was shocked when I told him I’d never remarry if something happened to him. He was like ‘are you kidding?! Have you met you?’ And I said ‘have you met MEN?’ He said ‘yeah… that’s valid.’”

Another explained how her husband shifted his political views after they had daughters. “My husband is the real thing. He was a lifelong Republican who moved sharply left when Trump came along and we had our daughters,” she wrote, adding, “He cares about their bodily autonomy. He isn’t the best communicator but he has a good heart. That said, if I outlive him im done with men, I’m joining a coven.”

A third TikToker described her partner as supportive both at home and toward her friends. She said, “This. My husband would never. He’s been supporting me while also seeing me struggling with men at work and supporting my friends who leave their abusive husbands. I’ll never marry again.”

