How to play the TikTok “lying challenge” that’s everywhere right now

A wholesome and sweet challenge has grown in popularity on TikTok, with people trying to guess at (and lie about) what various household objects they are holding. The challenge has led to some very silly moments between couples, parents and children, and friends who know each other far too well.

While some people follow the challenge to the letter, others opt to put a spin on the challenge, which has led to many a chicken and baby showing up on people’s timelines.

How to play the lying challenge

The setup for the lying game is simple, with two people sitting at a table, a box or board dividing the table and enabling them to hide whatever it is they are holding from each other. Similarly to other lying games, such as two truths and a lie, the players have to convincingly lie about what item they chose while the other player guesses what it is. They can tell the truth, of course, but the trick of the game is to stump the other player while also figuring out what object they themselves are holding.

Players are able to ask one another questions and to manipulate the object in front of them. They then listen to the sounds produced by it to try and figure out what it is. There are no hard and fast rules about how to play the lying game, so players can take their time trying to figure out what the other player is holding.

Once a player is relatively confident that they know what their game partner is holding, they tell the other player, “I think you’re lying” or “I think you’re telling the truth.” They then share what object they think the other is holding.

Good items for the lying challenge

Unfortunately for some, their game partners manage to be truly devious in the objects they pick and their similarities to the object they claim to be holding. Some TikTokers opt for items that are close to the lied-about item, such as water instead of apple juice or Skittles instead of M&Ms. Small items, or ones that make similar-sounding noises to other things, work best for those trying to do the challenge without pranking the other player with something outrageous.

Some other household objects that could be useful for tricking your loved ones in the lying game include paper clips, notebooks or novels, a toothbrush, or a ballpoint pen. The small and relatively simple nature of these items makes them easy to pass off as something else, though hypothetically, no object is 100% infallible.

On the reverse side of things, some TikTokers have gone the opposite route, trying some of the most bizarre objects. Examples include full-size vacuum cleaners or squirming, excitable pets. One TikToker even went over the top and recorded a skit trying to play the game with their chickens.

