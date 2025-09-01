“This is how you use your platform”: TikTok chef creates recipes using the sparse ingredients found in famine-plagued Gaza

A TikTok chef is going viral with video recipes using only ingredients that can still be found in Gaza, where aid blockages fuel famine. This use of her talents to help civilians caught in a brutal war earned her praise and admiration from those who often feel helpless as they’ve watched the tragedy unfold in real time for nearly two years now.

Her comment sections are overflowing with Palestinians thanking her after trying these recipes.

Chef Nasir makes recipes for Gaza

Chef Yasmin Nasir, a Jordanian-Canadian who studied at the Le Cordon Bleu in London, has been posting her recipe videos on TikTok since October 2022. She’s always been popular online, including on Instagram, but her videos started reaching millions of views in recent months after she began tailoring her content for Gazans.

On Aug. 25, 2025, Palestinian journalist @hebh_jamal boosted her on X to over 2.3 million viewers.

This chef makes videos on TikTok aimed at those in Gaza to make food only with the ingredients that they have. For ex she taught people how to make vegan chicken+ the comments are flooded with people thanking her after trying her recipes. This is how you use your platform. pic.twitter.com/qaUq85ofF2 — Hebh Jamal (@hebh_jamal) August 25, 2025

“This chef makes videos on TikTok aimed at those in Gaza to make food only with the ingredients that they have,” Jamal wrote.

“For example, she taught people how to make vegan chicken, + the comments are flooded with people thanking her after trying her recipes. This is how you use your platform.” Jamal also shared a screenshot of what appears to be a Palestinian resident watching one of Nasir’s videos.

Nasir’s vegan seitan chicken recipe is the most popular on the account so far, with over 18.1 million views and 643,000 likes.

The short video demonstrates how to prepare the dough so that it has the texture of chicken, which is sure to be refreshing when meat is scarce. The essential ingredients are nothing more than flour, water, and salt.

The United Nations recently estimated that by the end of September, 640,000 Gazans will face Phase 5 levels of food insecurity, classified as “catastrophic” by the organization’s Food Security Analysis Unit. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres did not mince words when placing the blame for this crisis.

“It is a man-made disaster, a moral indictment – and a failure of humanity itself,” he said. “Famine is not about food; it is the deliberate collapse of the systems needed for human survival.”

Social media reactions

While Nasir’s efforts alone are heartwarming enough, seeing the people of Gaza say that they’ve successfully tried her techniques even in the middle of the crisis is all the better.

“I am from Gaza and I tried it very tasty and tasted like meat 90% chicken taste,” wrote @lana_skeer.

“I swear, Yasmin, that you are creative and awesome, God bless you, God bless you,” said @D.mohammed.j.

Unfortunately, just as many commenters say they can’t attempt her recipes because they don’t have enough flour, or they have so little that they’re afraid to try, worrying that they may waste what they’ve managed to secure.

On X, Nasir’s content is at least boosting the spirits of those weighed down by the images they’ve seen coming out of Gaza.

“This is so beautiful. It’s touching to see someone actually think about what’s available in Gaza and turn it into ingredients,” said @dvsirenco. “I wish I could do more, like her.”

“May more people with real, useful skills show up for Palestinians.”

User @jjaej86 wrote that “after recently seeing people’s lack of humanity and empathy when it comes to something as simple as a coffee boycott, it’s important to remember that people with so much love in their hearts also exist.”

