“Thrift Flip”: TikTok’s sustainable fashion movement turns thrift store finds into viral trends

The creative corner of TikTok is buzzing with old clothes and fresh style. The #thriftflip hashtag has taken off, with creators showcasing how they transform second-hand pieces into something completely new.

While the term might be new, the concept isn’t. People have been revamping old clothes for generations, whether out of necessity, creativity, or both. TikTok‘s hashtag has simply turned it into a popular trend for people to try out and showcase their creative side.

What is a Thrift Flip?

A thrift flip is when someone takes an item, usually clothing, from a thrift store and repurposes it into a stylish, customized piece. Often, these items originally don’t fit well or aren’t quite the creator’s style. But with some scissors, thread, and vision, they become one-of-a-kind staples.

For instance, someone might buy a $4 Goodwill dress, crop it at the waist, and embellish the sleeves. Now, they have a new top that resembles one from an indie boutique. Even better? It’s sustainable.

Thrift flipping represents more than fashion. It’s in part a response to fast fashion’s environmental impact. By choosing to upcycle, creators reduce textile waste and extend the life of existing garments. As a result, they help combat one of the planet’s most polluting industries.

The community behind the hashtag

Folks love the personal touches with the thrift flipping trend. TikTokers don’t just show off the finished product; they document the entire journey. Viewers see the “before” item, watch the cutting and sewing process, and witness the final transformation.

Additionally, many emphasize making pieces that fit into their current wardrobe. That way, they’re not just creating something fashionable, but also building outfits they’ll actually wear.

One reason #thriftflip has exploded is the supportive and collaborative energy of the community. TikTokers often encourage others to join in by doing tutorials, idea exchanges, and sharing ongoing inspiration. There are over 264K posts and counting using the #thriftflip hashtag on TikTok.

There are some downsides to thrifting becoming trendy, however, as noted by journalist Briana Byus, who wrote about the growing popularity of thrifting among more affluent people.

While it seems like thrifting like this promotes sustainability and environmentalism, she noted that it can also lead to “thrift store gentrification,” which makes affordable clothing less accessible for low-income shoppers.

Still, we appreciate the creativity and are happy when any piece of clothing doesn’t end up in the trash. As such, here are 18 inspiring #thriftflips from TikTok.

