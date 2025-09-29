“You don’t joke about this stuff”: Theo Von makes alarming comment to fans after Netflix taping fans say he “bombed”

Fans are expressing concern about podcaster and comedian Theo Von after he was caught on camera commenting about taking his own life following the taping of his Netflix comedy special at New York City’s Beacon Theatre on Sept. 27, 2025.

Featured Video

A viral clip making the rounds across social media shows Von, a staple of the “manosphere” corner of the internet, posing for pics and speaking to fans after filming a comedy special in New York.

“I’m having a long month. I’m trying not to take my own life,” he said, before crouching down and giving a peace sign for a pic.

Let’s keep Theo in our prayers. Listen to what he says to fans at the end of his show.



You don’t joke about this stuff. https://t.co/H5Qg5ywtEu pic.twitter.com/IeHYJpk4DJ — 8traQ aka Mark (@8traq_truth) September 28, 2025

Advertisement

What’s going on with Theo Von?

Although no one can say for sure what’s going on with Von, there has been plenty of speculation as to what might be bothering him.

“Beacon Theater bomb while filming his Netflix special last night. 1/3 of the audience walked out,” u/Remote-Letterhead844 wrote on Reddit. “He had alluded to relapsing on his podcast recently. He got into an argument with DHS when a video of his was used in a deportation video and he spoke out against the use of his likeness/image. Maybe he is getting threats from very powerful people…”

Theo Von was taping a Netflix special tonight and apparently just absolutely bombed. pic.twitter.com/6qZOBjZyGV — Ben Koo (@bkoo) September 28, 2025

Advertisement

The last bit refers to an incident last week in which the Department of Homeland Security used footage of Von saying “Heard you got deported, dude. Bye” in one of their weird, subhuman videos promoting deportations. Von clapped back, noting that he “didnt approve to be used in this,” demanding to be paid for using his likeness, and then telling DHS to keep him out of future “‘banger’ deportation videos.”

“When it comes to immigration my thoughts and heart are alot more nuanced than this video allows,” he wrote.

Theo Von’s Netflix special

As for the taping of his Netflix special, the aforementioned redditor’s claim that a third of the audience walked out is up for debate, but people who were in attendance at one of the shows generally agreed that it was a disaster.

Advertisement

“Was there – love Theo – worst set ever,” wrote one X user. “He’ll get back on the horse.”

“There were multiple times where he would walk off stage to talk to someone or be in the middle of a story and forget where he was and restart. I absolutely love Theo but to me it seemed like he was on something whether drugs or alcohol and seems to be more than just nerves,” another attendee said.

“Wow color me shocked the notorious centrist ‘both sides have good points’ is a drone that’s incapable of leading a live show,” someone else snarked.

Regardless of the quality of the show, hearing Von make an offhand comment about being suicidal was jarring for a lot of people. As the clip went viral, he received a number of well-wishes from both fans and people who aren’t particularly fond of him.

Advertisement

Comment

byu/InnovaDown982 from discussion

inFauxmoi

“When a comic is in bad shape they should re-sched no one will shame them. Hope he gets checked out asap”

Comment

byu/InnovaDown982 from discussion

inFauxmoi

“I don’t align much with Theo’s comedy/persona he puts out there, but I definitely have experience with addiction and suicidal thoughts. I hope he gets the support he needs. Take a break. Get away from these people that are using you. His interview with the young Amish kid recently was one of the things he’s done lately I actually enjoyed because it felt genuine. Silly sometimes, but genuine and compassionate. I hope he keeps going in that direction”

Advertisement

Comment

byu/InnovaDown982 from discussion

inFauxmoi

“I’m definitely no fan of Von, but I hope he gets an eval. Saying something like this shouldn’t be taken lightly.”

Others had a lot less empathy for him, considering his close ties with the current administration and the perception that he’s misused his large platform in a way that has had a notably negative impact on society.

Comment

byu/InnovaDown982 from discussion

inFauxmoi

Advertisement

“Maybe he should make better choices when cozying up to fascists, then, idk”

Comment

byu/InnovaDown982 from discussion

inFauxmoi

“Depressed about the situation he put himself in, grifter fatigue”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.