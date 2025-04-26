‘The Pitt’ saved a life: ER doc says the show led to the correct diagnosis of a rare condition

A doctor on Reddit credited an episode of The Pitt for diagnosing an emergency patient’s rare poisoning.

What is The Pitt?

The Pitt is a fast-paced medical drama that has developed a passionate online following. Known for its gritty realism and attention to accuracy when representing medical conditions, the show focuses on the emergency department of a fictional teaching hospital, Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, in Pittsburgh, PA.

The show’s writers consulted real physicians to build accurate portrayals of unusual toxicological emergencies. Although fictional, its medical details occasionally find their way into real-life emergency rooms.

Reddit doctor’s experience

In a late April 2025 Reddit post on r/ThePitt, user u/mmichie1, a self-identified emergency room physician, shared a story about how they saved a patient from Methemoglobin poisoning.

The doctor described a 29-year-old patient who was “obtunded, hypoxic […] BLUE head-to-toe.” There were no friends or family available to give background on what happened to the man. With few clues and vital signs reading dangerously low, the doctor acted quickly to help him.

“Immediately thought to episode 13 and pulled methylene blue,” u/mmichie1 wrote.

According to the post, the patient’s “PaO2” (a measurement of arterial oxygen in the blood) and methemoglobin levels were so skewed that the arterial blood gas analyzer returned error messages. Nonetheless, the doctor trusted their instincts based on the fictional case they had seen on The Pitt.

The patient had ingested a full bottle of “poppers,” which are a recreational drug in the alkyl nitrite family and are not meant to be taken orally. They can induce elevated methemoglobin in the blood, which prevents the blood from carrying oxygen. This can result in the bluish skin tone described by the Reddit doctor.

Fortunately, the doctor administered methylene blue, the standard treatment for this condition. Within 20 minutes, the patient’s condition improved dramatically, to the point that he was able to be discharged five hours later.

Social media reactions to The Pitt saving a man’s life

The Reddit post was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where people shared their amazement that The Pitt was able to help save the man’s life. Many people praised the show’s educational value and shared stories of their own.

@morgan_sung wrote, “imagine you drink an entire bottle of poppers and your doctor tells you that they managed to save your life because of episode 13 of the pitt”

imagine you drink an entire bottle of poppers and your doctor tells you that they managed to save your life because of episode 13 of the pitt pic.twitter.com/S1QOsGvNsK — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) April 21, 2025

Folks on social media quickly rallied around the story. Fans of The Pitt flooded the posts with praise and disbelief. One top comment read, “Wow that’s so cool. In my 10 years [working in] multiple ERs, I havent seen this personally ever.”

Many also marveled at how pop culture can sometimes outpace textbooks. A few even shared stories of recognizing medical red flags from shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, though none with outcomes this dramatic.

Others took the opportunity to joke about the crossover between entertainment and emergency medicine. Though no one expects a TV show to take the place of medical school, this incident proves that sharp observation and open-minded thinking can truly be lifesaving.

u/mmichie1 did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Reddit direct message.

