A Texas republican got wrecked trying to defend a bill about the Ten Commandments

A Texas bill requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments is drawing widespread attention, for its content as much as for its timing. The legislation passed through the Texas House on a Sunday, the Christian Sabbath, prompting sharp criticism from Democratic Representative James Talarico. In a viral exchange, Talarico pointed out the irony of pushing a law mandating the Ten Commandments while seemingly breaking one in the process.

What is the Texas Ten Commandments bill?

Senate Bill 10, which has been dubbed the “Ten Commandments bill,” would require public schools in Texas to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom. Posters must be at least 16 by 20 inches to prominently display the biblical laws. Supporters, including the bill’s sponsor Representative Candy Noble, claim it honors “historical and judicial heritage.”

Despite criticism, the bill was discussed in the Texas House on Saturday, May 25, 2025. It then passed on Sunday, May 26, with a vote of 82–46. That means it advanced on the Sabbath, a day traditionally reserved for rest and worship in both Judaism and Christianity.

Notably, lawmakers amended the bill so that any legal battles will be paid for by the state, not school districts. Now, it heads back to the Senate. If it clears that hurdle, it’ll be sent to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for final approval. He is already on record as saying that he will approve it.

However, the timing of the vote didn’t go unnoticed. Representative James Talarico, a Democrat from Texas, took to the floor to call out the irony. A clip shared on the representative’s TikTok profile (@jamestalarico) went viral with over 9.2 million views. In it, Talarico grilled Noble about the Fourth Commandment: “Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy.”

Talarico asked Noble which day the Jewish Sabbath falls on. She answered, “Saturday.” He followed up by asking what day they were voting on the bill, which all knew was Sunday, the Christian Sabbath day. “It’s ironic, isn’t it?” Noble added with a smile.

As the video progressed, Talarico’s pointed questions laid bare the contradiction: passing a bill mandating the Ten Commandments, while ignoring one in the process. He didn’t stop there. He asked if lawmakers should be required to follow the commandments themselves before enforcing them on others.

Noble stumbled for words but defended the bill as symbolic. When Talarico brought up commandments against lying and adultery, he referenced lawmakers, like Attorney General Ken Paxton, who have faced accusations of alleged misconduct. Noble’s response? “There might be one [lie] coming up in a minute if you keep talking. We’ll see.”

ACLU, critics threaten legal action

The video struck a chord online with over 38.8K comments and 1.2 million likes. One commenter asked, “What happened to SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE?!?” Others criticized the bill’s priorities, saying, “Ten Commandments, but no free lunch.” Another pointedly asked, “Will this stop school shootings?”

Many non-Christian Texans also raised concerns. “As a Jewish kid who grew up in Texas, this bill will make every non-Christian kid less safe,” one person shared.

While the bill pushes forward, the ACLU and other organizations are fighting back, calling it unconstitutional.

In a statement, they wrote, “S.B. 10 will co-opt the faith of millions of Texans and marginalize students and families who do not subscribe to the state’s favored scripture. We will not allow Texas lawmakers to divide communities along religious lines and attempt to turn public schools into Sunday schools. If Governor Abbott signs this measure into law, we will file suit to defend the fundamental religious freedom rights of all Texas students and parents.”

