Kids won’t stop chanting “6-7” in school, and teachers are done playing along

Teachers across the U.S. have reached their breaking point with a baffling new chant echoing through classrooms as kids call out, “Six-seven!”

The Gen Alpha inside joke has snowballed throughout the year, becoming a daily disruption and leaving educators scrambling for creative ways to stop it.

The phrase comes from the viral track “Doot Doot” by rapper Skrilla, which repeats “six-seven” over and over. The numbers “6-7” became a viral meme trend on TikTok in early February 2025 and have returned with a vengeance, turned into a nonsense chant by kids in school.

Kids now shout it during lessons, in hallways, and even on field trips. For many educators, the chant’s meaning doesn’t matter. It’s the noise and constant interruptions that have pushed them to the limit.

What does “6-7” mean, and why is it a meme?

No one can agree on what “6-7” actually means, and it seems to have evolved since it first appeared on TikTok. Originally, it was a vague reference to NBA player LaMelo Ball’s height of 6 feet, 7 inches.

Now, some kids claim that it is slang for “mid,” shorthand for something average. Of course, the real power of the meme lies in its ambiguity, as it can generally mean anything or nothing.

The trend spread fast on TikTok and Instagram, where teens posted videos chanting the phrase or dancing to Skrilla’s song. Even elementary students started joining in. Teacher Kaitlyn Biernackis (@myclassroomdiaries) described how the joke ruined her math lesson:

As she drew a bar graph and asked how many votes a cheetah got, her class replied, “six.” She plotted it on the board, and suddenly a few kids burst out laughing. They shouted, “Six-seven!” to her clear frustration.

How teachers are subverting “6-7”

Many educators decided enough was enough. Instead of ignoring the chant, they started using it against students.

Fourth-grade teacher and TikTok creator Monica Choflet (@mermaid4teaching) promised to “help with the whole six-seven fiasco” by assigning an old-school punishment. She made students write, “I will not say ‘6-7’ in class” repeatedly, à la Bart Simpson. They had to write it six times for the first offense and seven times for the second.

Other teachers got even more creative. TikToker @teachingwithlove02 warned her class that every “6-7” would cost them recess time.

She told them, “When you say 6-7 in my class, you get 6 + 7 minutes out of recess […] Do you know what is 6 + 7? Yes or no? […] 13. Okay, so and you have 15 minutes in all for recess, so would you like it? 13 from the 15 to be taken away?”

Other teachers have chosen to lean into the meme, like @jay.wamsted, who dressed up as a “sick seven” for Halloween.

