Swifties are convinced Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce got married after spotting small detail

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the hottest celebrity couple out there. And, according to some Swifties, the pair have already wed.

Fans’ suspicions were first aroused after event planner Ellie Nottoli shared some photos detailing her planning process for Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet’s wedding. One photo detailed an envelope inscribed with the words “Taylor and Travis Kelce.”

Some news outlets reported that the couple attended Kmet’s wedding. However, in a video, Nottoli confirmed that the pair weren’t actually at the wedding.

She made it clear that the envelope was merely a sample of how she made “beautiful” personalized notes for all the wedding guests. The confusion stems from Swift and Kelce reportedly attending a different wedding in Tennessee that same weekend.

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KELCE?!????? EXUSE ME pic.twitter.com/NirV7cZvKW — Jayy | no. 1 ciwyw stan!🩷| (@ciwyvv) June 9, 2025

Depending on how you read it, it looks like Swift and Kelce both share the same last name. And it wasn’t long before Swifties went wild. “TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KELCE?!?????” one especially enthusiastic Swiftie proclaimed. “EXUSE ME [sic]”

This user’s post, which includes a picture of the envelope in question, has amassed 2 million views on the app. And fellow Swifties made their feelings known in the replies.

“They got married?” one asked. While another theorized, “I think they’re married in court. The real wedding will happen later.” A third admitted, “This feels like something we shouldn’t be seeing.” A fourth opined,”I feel like he should be taking her name lol. Even if just for vibes.”

However, numerous other X users rubbished these claims. “It’s effectively a mood board, they have nothing to do with the wedding,” one X user put. “We’re not seeing anything we shouldn’t just a planner trying out style ideas.”

A second posited, “Me and my bf do that too on gifts and stuff even though we aren’t married, it’s just kinda for the aesthetic of it.” While a third noted: “They definitely giggled at the chaos this would chaos if it ever got out when they decided to write these invites this way.”

At the time of writing, Swift and Kelce haven’t commented on this latest wave of rumors.

