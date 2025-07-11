An X post went mega-viral after one user asked others to share “lore” about themselves—one of humanity’s most universally beloved hobbies. If there’s one thing everybody loves doing, it’s talking about the weirdest, coolest, and most interesting stories from their lives.

The request gained over 523 million views over a couple of months after @frozenaesthetic posted it on April 1, 2025, plus over 119,000 quote tweets and thousands more comments.

Some of the lore is truly fascinating, as long as you can sort out what’s real from the summarized movie plots.

Some people really do have their lives changed by celebrities. Others had close calls with folks later revealed to be dangerous people. A few seem to draw very specific animals to them, for better or worse. One person even had a positive experience come from posting on X. Can you believe it?

As social animals, humans will always find fascination in each other. You don’t need to pretend to resist these 23 pieces of lore we painstakingly selected for you. Dive in.

1. 700,000 followers at 12

“When I was 12 years old, I had an instagram meme account page that had 700k followers, and I would have people message me on Kik asking to buy the account, and i would have to tell them I was 12 years old and I didn’t have a bank account.” —@yyzpz

2. Beaten for loving dad

“When I was a kid, I obliviously recorded my voice over one of my dad’s favorite music cassettes, which made him mad & earned me a beating.”

“He later came back to apologize because he listened to what I’d taped & it was a silly song about how much I loved him.” —@Ziziian

3. Three baboon chases

“Baboons have chased me on three different continents now. Without me provoking them. They just kind of locate me in the crowd, stare at me for a bit, and then start charging at me.” —@TanveerJeewa

4. A considerate surgeon

“I had open heart surgery and my surgeon took extra time at the end of surgery to put my chest tattoo back together cleanly.” —@frogs4girls

5. A generational curse

“For 4 generations, no woman in my bloodline could keep a husband alive past their 35th birthday. My fiancé’s 35th is next week.”

“Pray for him.” —@marestalea

“Fell HARD for my best friend in college. one night before she was to sleep over at mine, i got drunk out of my mind and told her i loved her. she let me down easy. ok, I said, I’ll walk you home? she says: No? Sleepover’s still on.. You promised we would watch National Treasure.” —@sandiinas

7. Serial killer-in-law

“Lived with an active serial killer. Engaged to his daughter. His family picnic locations were places he’d dumped bodies before he was caught.” —@Sarah_Alice_X

8. $3000 from Taylor Swift

“I’ve told this story before but Taylor Swift sent me $3000 when Covid caused me to be laid off from my job. I made a post on tumblr worried about paying my bills and I got a PayPal notification like 10 minutes later with a note from Taylor.” —@goldenl0ves

9. Saved by Lemony Snicket

“I’ve shared this before but lemony snicket helped save my life when i depressed at 15 and sent him a short story n sent me a letter saying he loved it w a copy of an unreleased book n personally helped me w my writing for yrs and the story got published in a scholastic anthology.” —@carolineflocka

10. Edward?

“When I was 16, I had a heart condition, I went on a boat in Italy & tried to swim. I started drowning & none of the English tourists helped me, but I woke up to an Italian man petting my hair saying ‘Bella, Bella’ & in my twilight era the first thing I said was apparently ‘Edward?’” —@IreneElisabeths

11. Novels just for you

“When i was 15 i attempted to kms but survived and stumbled upon a novel which the author continued to write just for me bc I was the only reader.” —@eggtuna

12. Twitter love

“A guy shot his shot in my twitter comments, 3 months later I quit my job and moved across the US for him. 3 years to the day of his first twitter comment I married him. We own a house and four dogs together and are still madly in love.” —@Buffalojilll

13. Purple eyes

“I was born with a super rare genetic mutation. not many recorded cases of it are around today, basically i don’t get my period and don’t need to shave. my eyes were gray when i was born but now they’re a light purple, i have to wear green contacts to fit in.” —@baroquebl00d

14. A romance novel come to life

“My wife thought of me only as a friend till the guy she fell for set up a strategy on how I could get her, and then she fell for me. Later, after many struggles, we got married, but we found out the guy had a terminal heart disease, and that’s why he set us up; he liked her too.” —@musicncode

15. Free coffee

“I am banned from a popular local coffee chain in my area that i worked at for 2 months because they forgot to deactivate my employee card after i quit and for the next 2 years i had been using it to get free drinks. F*ck you Seth from HR you would do the same.” —@huhlaynuh

16. Breaking Bad breakup

“My ex and I spent weeks watching Breaking Bad, and he paused it to break up with me with 13 minutes left in the series finale.” —@kenzianidiot

17. Weird strawberry recipe

“I recently (matter of hours) cooked two boxes of strawberries into a set of gelatinous cubes and cylinders. The lime juice i added gives them a burning sour aftertaste and i eat about 4 of them per day.” —@I_F32_I

18. The MAGA uncle

“My racist MAGA uncle, who said I was going to burn in hell for being trans and needed to ‘Get right with God,’ killed his wife and then himself. I made viral jokes roasting him for it, and the entire family said I was the bad one for it.” —@InkMasterbator

19. The would-be Olympian

“I qualified for the Olympics in archery at age 16, but my Southern Baptist parents wouldn’t let me pursue it because the Olympics are a ‘scheme to bring about the antichrist.’” —@BisqueBoi

20. The holy hypocrite

“When I was a baby, I was to be baptized but the church in my town refused to do so bc the pastor deemed my sister & I to be bastard children (my parents weren’t married when I was born). Decades later, the same pastor would be arrested for molesting a child.” —@lukaelucoa

21. The sign from God

“I grew up going to church every weekend and when i was 12 and realized that i am a lesbian i prayed to god that he would show me a sign that he’s okay with gay ppl and the next day gay marriage was legalized. I do not believe in god anymore, but it was big at the time.” —@femmelovesong

22. The bathroom groom

“Once at a family wedding, I accidentally locked the groom in a 3rd-floor washroom while everyone was already out in their cars waiting for him. The baraat was delayed for hours until someone went upstairs and heard him screaming.” —@whymheretho

23. The revelation raccoon

“I have, in my life, seen on 3 different occasions, a very large raccoon at 3 am, whom I have had a stare down with, and then afterwards came to extreme clarity about an important life decision.” —@LuciusFelix2

