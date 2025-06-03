“TACO Tuesday” takes off as internet mocks Trump’s tariffs strategy with taco memes, chicken suits, and more

TACO Tuesday is a new weekly meme on X after financial experts came up with the term to describe Trump’s tariff policies. Last week, enough people caught on to the acronym, which stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out,” that it got back to President Donald Trump himself. He did not enjoy the news.

He appeared so angry about the term, in fact, that his critics pushed it further and gave new meaning to a long-running unofficial holiday.

“Don’t ever say what you said”

The term TACO arose after Wall Street investors observed a pattern with Trump’s tariffs. He had repeatedly announced heavy tax hikes on imports and then walked them back or reversed them entirely, giving some the impression that he couldn’t handle the consequences of his actions.

On May 28, 2025, a reporter clued the president into this mocking acronym. He pushed the disputed claim that the massive tariffs are forcing other nations to negotiate with the U.S., and then, to the surprise of no one, went after the reporter.

“Don’t ever say what you said,” he demanded. “That’s a nasty question. To me, that’s the nastiest question.”

You know what happens when you tell someone not to say something, right?

TACO Tuesday Trump memes take off on X

Now that it’s clear that TACO gets under Trump’s skin, liberals and leftists are doubling down. The first Tuesday since that press conference is TACO Tuesday, and the President’s critics are getting their fill.

On X, among your usual Taco Tuesday posts, left-leaning accounts are celebrating with the phrase and with AI-generated images and videos involving both chicken and tacos. Actor Billy Baldwin got in on the meme with a reposted TikTok video of Trump dancing in a chicken suit. Above the scene, “Colonel Bone Spurs” advertises chicken tacos for $86.47 each.

Meanwhile, popular blue wave account @herotimeszero put Trump in a taco and that bizarre image in the Gulf of Mexico/America/TACO.

“BREAKING: Every Tuesday, Mexico will rename its gulf to The Gulf of Taco,” he wrote.

Women’s advocate @joqween used AI to dream up TACO Tuesday for penguins.

User @peggy_gabour went straight to making Trump into a chicken.

And @DittiePE gave him a taco sombrero in a meme image reading, “Stop laughing at me, I’m the President!”

Hey, he has his own day after all!



Happy #TacoTuesday 😁 pic.twitter.com/guLe5fINQQ — Dittie (@DittiePE) June 3, 2025

There are dozens more to be found on the app as the meme catches on. We look forward to seeing what next Tuesday will bring.

