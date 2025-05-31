How much does the Sydney Sweeney bathwater soap cost?

Posted on May 31 2025 2:00 am CDT

Sydney Sweeney is selling bath soap made from her actual bath water. Fans can lather themselves in a bit of the actress’ very essence for only $8.

Featured Video

The unusual product is the result of a collaboration between Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and the Dr. Squatch soap company.

The limited-edition bar of soap, called Syndey Sweeney’s Bathwater Bliss, is infused with her actual bath water.

Inspired by social media

The companies announced the partnership via an Instagram post.

Advertisement

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it,” the post’s caption read. “Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater.”

The soap bar will be available on June 6 at drsquatch.com. It will also reportedly smell like “morning wood.”

Only 5,000 bars will be produced, so they are limited edition collectors items. The bars will reportedly cost $8.

In the post’s comments section, many celebrated the launch of the item and enjoyed the humorous branding and marketing. Commenters also enthusiastically shared they planned to order a soap.

Advertisement

“Thanks, I’ll take 100,” user highyield.harry commented.

“This is edible, right?” user kamenkeahi wrote.

Some were less receptive to the idea of bathing with the actress’ bathwater.

“Nahhh I love yo ass but not yo ass water,” user godsposterchild said.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.