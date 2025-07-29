“Wokery is gasping for breath”: Everyone is arguing about whether Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad is a dogwhistle for eugenics

Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle are facing backlash over an ad campaign featuring wordplay about having good jeans/genes.

Featured Video

Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle jeans

Last week, American Eagle launched a campaign with videos and photos featuring Sweeney sporting their denim. The theme of the whole thing was “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” which sometimes meant the ads themselves focused on the wordplay of jeans vs genes.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color,” she says in one ad. “My jeans are blue.”

Advertisement

The backlash

Some people didn’t feel great about a blonde, blue-eyed, white woman being the face of a campaign focused around “great genes” in the current political climate. To them, it’s a little too evocative of eugenics, a widely discredited theory revolving around “selective breeding to improve the human race” and that was most closely linked to Nazi Germany.

On the other side of the argument, you’ve got both people saying that too much is being read into a silly little ad and people actively celebrating a rejection of “wokeness.”

Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle promoting eugenics and pushing the aryan race Nazi propaganda was not in my 2025 bingo card pic.twitter.com/LYnybEe2ZB — Nosi 🐝🐎🌸 (@NosiphoL__) July 28, 2025

Advertisement

✨Re: Sydney Sweeney



“Genes are passed down from parent to offspring, often determining traits like eye color, personality, and even hair color…”



So Sydney (& American Eagle) somehow expect audiences to not interpret this visual as a euphemism for eugenics and white supremacy? https://t.co/yG5BFm9PDj pic.twitter.com/QXObl7A2PK — My Fairy Godfather (@MFG_iWPJ) July 26, 2025

Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle with sound off: 😍😍😍😍😍



Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle with sound on: https://t.co/dpWECqtAOn pic.twitter.com/CztKmsQ0ww — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 26, 2025

Advertisement

I really think that the internet is doing too much with the American Eagle Sydney Sweeney jeans/genes campaign. Like it’s not that serious. pic.twitter.com/tfPwKxvqQy — Chris Crave (@_chris9_) July 27, 2025

The rise of eugenic, misogynistic ads isn’t new. History just repeats itself https://t.co/wjV5pRE5bI pic.twitter.com/q8uV2zkaRe — Poot Crave (@ZendayasDriving) July 26, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even Doja Cat got in on the action.

Doja Cat mocks Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle commercial in new TikTok. pic.twitter.com/22nLoguWGG — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 29, 2025

And then there was this very good question:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.