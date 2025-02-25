‘Subway is now charging by the vegetable’: Subway customer spots surprising charge, sparking backlash

In a recent post on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, u/legendarygarlicfarm shared a photo allegedly from their local Subway restaurant franchise showing that the location has raised the price of all vegetable add-ons to sandwiches. The post is titled “Subway is now charging by the vegetable,” and presents the image without comment.

Discussions in the comments ranged from jokes to arguments about whether this is actually happening across Subway stores or is just u/legendarygarlicfarm’s local Subway. Historically, Subway has promoted the inclusion of a variety of fresh vegetables at no additional cost, allowing customers to customize their sandwiches to their liking.

It’s important to note that this report is primarily anecdotal, stemming from an individual experience shared on social media. As of now, there have been no official statements from Subway’s corporate offices confirming or denying a company-wide policy change regarding vegetable charges. This lack of official communication leaves room for speculation that these practices might be limited to specific franchises or regions, rather than a universal policy shift.

Prices are rising while portion sizes shrink

The broader context of the fast-food industry shows a trend toward adjusting portion sizes with prices either staying the same or rising in response to economic pressures, which has been termed ‘shrinkflation.’

An Eat This, Not That report from Feb. 7, 2025, highlighted that several restaurant chains, including Subway, have been modifying their portion sizes. The article noted, “Subway has always offered 6-inch and footlong subs […] However, in 2025, the sub shop launched a snack-focused menu, including $3 hot wraps.”

Companies often attribute these adjustments to rising operational costs and inflation. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in October revealed that the unadjusted year-over-year price increase for food away from home is more than triple that of food at home, prompting consumers to opt for home-cooked meals as more affordable alternatives. “As a result, [Quick Service Restaurants] have been disproportionately affected, as their implicit value proposition hinges on competitive pricing,” according to The Food Institute.

Reactions to the Subway vegetable price claim

In light of these developments, it’s plausible that individual Subway franchises are implementing charges for extra vegetables as a measure to offset increased costs. This approach, however, appears to be inconsistent across different locations, leading to varied customer experiences. As one Redditor noted, this practice may be at odds with Subway policies and the local franchise may face penalties for changing their prices.

Another person commented that they used to work at Subway and there is no feasible way for u/legendarygarlicfarm’s local franchisee to charge per vegetable like they claim, since none of the sandwiches have ‘set’ ingredients.

While these individual reports suggest that some Subway locations may allegedly be implementing charges for certain vegetable toppings, the absence of an official company-wide policy leaves room for variability.

Subway did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

