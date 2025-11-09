Millennials grew up with Steve from Blue’s Clues. Now, they’re thirsting over him online

Steve Burns is an icon for Millennials, and the generation that once looked up to the Blue’s Clues star is starting to thirst over him.
Burns made his debut as “Steve” on the beloved Nickelodeon show Blue’s Clues in 1996. He starred in nearly 100 episodes before leaving the show in 2003. There were wild rumors about his departure at the time, including some that he had died. Burns has popped up a lot in recent years and has even reprised his Blue’s Clues role.
In June, Burns started a new podcast for adults called Alive, which has been catching the attention of his former fans.
“Back then, it was letters and numbers and graham crackers,” the show’s synopsis reads. “Now it’s death, sex, taxes, and all the big, messy questions of being alive.”
Watch Millennials swoon over Steve
Clips from Burns’ podcasts have been circulating on TikTok. This has led to some hilarious videos from fans who are having brand new feelings about the actor thanks to his smooth podcast voice.
@adweek Steve from Blue’s Clues calls you baby girl, wyd? #bluesclues #alivewithsteveburns #steveburns #nostalgia #childhood @Steve Burns @Alive with Steve Burns @Lemonada Media ♬ original sound – Adweek
There is a clip of Burns saying, “Hey babygirl, I’m so valuing your perspective right now,” which is getting the most attention. In it, he speaks about a potential career in “spicy” voiveovers.
@caseythemysticmedic @Steve Burns @Alive with Steve Burns come teach my kids how to write in the handy dandy notebook. I got somewhere you can sit, just like you got somewhere I can sit. Sorry, not sorry. 🤷🏼♀️ 😮💨 #fyp #steveburns #maturinglikefinewine #bluescluessteve #bluescluesandyou ♬ original sound – caseythemysticmedic
One fan simply said, “I think I just came,” in a reaction video.
Apparently, the reactions got so out of hand that Burns had to turn the stitches off his account.
@theblkdaria the true female gaze #fyp #fyou #xcyzba ♬ Father Figure – George Michael
If that’s not enough to make the gals swoon, Burns is also a musician.
In addition to posting accidental thirst traps, Burns also leans into his role as a nostalgic guide by providing comfort to fans.
@hioutthereitsmesteve @Alive with Steve Burns ♬ Discreet Music – Remastered 2004 – Brian Eno
Never stop, Steve!
