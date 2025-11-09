Millennials grew up with Steve from Blue’s Clues. Now, they’re thirsting over him online

Steve Burns is an icon for Millennials, and the generation that once looked up to the Blue’s Clues star is starting to thirst over him.

Featured Video

Burns made his debut as “Steve” on the beloved Nickelodeon show Blue’s Clues in 1996. He starred in nearly 100 episodes before leaving the show in 2003. There were wild rumors about his departure at the time, including some that he had died. Burns has popped up a lot in recent years and has even reprised his Blue’s Clues role.

In June, Burns started a new podcast for adults called Alive, which has been catching the attention of his former fans.

Advertisement

“Back then, it was letters and numbers and graham crackers,” the show’s synopsis reads. “Now it’s death, sex, taxes, and all the big, messy questions of being alive.”

Watch Millennials swoon over Steve

Clips from Burns’ podcasts have been circulating on TikTok. This has led to some hilarious videos from fans who are having brand new feelings about the actor thanks to his smooth podcast voice.

Advertisement

There is a clip of Burns saying, “Hey babygirl, I’m so valuing your perspective right now,” which is getting the most attention. In it, he speaks about a potential career in “spicy” voiveovers.

One fan simply said, “I think I just came,” in a reaction video.

Advertisement

Apparently, the reactions got so out of hand that Burns had to turn the stitches off his account.

If that’s not enough to make the gals swoon, Burns is also a musician.

Advertisement

In addition to posting accidental thirst traps, Burns also leans into his role as a nostalgic guide by providing comfort to fans.

Never stop, Steve!

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.