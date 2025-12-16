“Foreshadowing”: The Statue of Liberty replica in Brazil toppled and everyone is calling it an omen

A dramatic video showing a Statue of Liberty replica collapsing in high winds in Brazil has gone viral, with viewers immediately reading the moment as symbolic.

Almost immediately, viewers called out the scene as symbolic or an omen for the United States. The statue did not fall quietly. Instead, it leaned and paused before collapsing headfirst into the parking lot below

In southern Brazil, strong winds battered the city of Guaíba, part of the Porto Alegre metropolitan region. According to local reports, gusts exceeded 56 miles per hour and the government issued a red-level weather alert, warning people to stay inside and unplug all electronics.

Because of that force, a large Statue of Liberty replica, which has stood in the Havan retail chain’s parking lot since 2020, was torn from its base, toppling to the ground.

WATCH: Replica of the Statue of Liberty topples due to strong winds in Guaíba, Brazil pic.twitter.com/pMxN7KLu5y — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 15, 2025

In the video, trees and street posts swayed back and forth as the wind pushed through. Then the statue began to lean. Over the course of several seconds, it tilted further to one side before ultimately crashing fully onto the pavement below, seemingly avoiding cars parked in the lot.

The video spread quickly across social platforms. As it circulated, people connected the imagery to current U.S. politics. Because the Statue of Liberty is considered a symbol of democracy, the collapse felt loaded.

People online treated the video as foreshadowing

Once the clip went viral, commentary followed. Many viewers framed the fall as prophetic “foreshadowing.” Others leaned into dark humor.

@suayrez shared a blurry photo of the collapsed statue and wrote, “Sums up the world at the moment.”

Sums up the world at the moment pic.twitter.com/y1Il30whoy — SUAREZ (@suayrez) December 15, 2025

“There’s something eerily poetic about a Statue of Liberty being taken down by forces we still underestimate: climate, infrastructure neglect, and poor planning,” added @QingTheCreator_.

X user @highprogressive summed up the mood of those viewing the video. “How it feels to be an American right now,” they said.

Meanwhile, others joked about ancient warnings. “This is the burger equivalent of a Roman divine warning,” one person wrote.

Others widened the scope. One person said, “A replica of the Statue of Liberty collapsing in front of a McDonald’s perfectly sums up the state of the world right now.”

Still, some reactions leaned academic. @brndxix tweeted, “You could write an essay about all the metaphors in this video.”

@RandomTheGuy_ pointed out that, despite being parked right next to the statue’s base, a little white car managed to narrowly avoid being hit by the statue’s fall. They wrote, “That car evade level is 9000 💀”

