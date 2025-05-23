“Like riding The Batman at Six Flags”: Standing plane seats could be coming as soon as next year. Comfort not included

A major change in airline travel is headed our way: standing-style plane seats could soon become a reality.

Low-cost carriers are pushing ahead with plans to introduce “vertical seating” by 2026. The new concept, called the Skyrider 2.0, described by some as “padded perches,” doesn’t allow passengers to fully sit down. Instead, travelers lean at a slight angle, supported by minimal cushioning. It’s not quite standing, but it’s far from comfortable.

The seats would take up significantly less space, allowing airlines to rearrange cabins in ways never seen before. It’s seen as a way to make travel more affordable for everyone, as the seats could lower fares while increasing seating capacity.

The budget airline Ryanair previously backed the concept but no longer sees the idea as viable. In May 2025, a Ryanair spokesperson told Metro that it presently “has no plans” to implement these standing seats.

Industry insiders confirmed that early safety tests have cleared regulatory hurdles, paving the way for these upright seats to be used on short-haul flights. Some reports suggest airlines could boost the number of passengers per flight by up to 20 percent. For budget airlines, that’s an irresistible profit opportunity. That being said, just because the safety tests have been cleared doesn’t mean that these upright seats will be implemented anytime soon. Along with Ryanair, Wizz Air and easyJet also confirmed that they have no plans to install these seats in their airplanes just yet.

Critics question safety, comfort, and common sense

However, not everyone is on board, and public reaction has been far from enthusiastic. Although some travelers are willing to trade comfort for cheap fares, many are voicing concerns over health and safety issues. “Imagine being able to sit while you wait for the plane only to have to stand for the flight,” wrote one frustrated traveler on X, formerly Twitter.

“B*tch if you think I’m finna be strapped in to a 747 like I’m riding The Batman at Six Flags Over Georgia you got another thing coming,” tweeted @talleyberrybaby.

Another person joked, “Ah yes, the ADA Violator 3000. I look forward to reading about the lawsuits.”

We need socialism so badly https://t.co/dBP9xpPV0E — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) May 22, 2025

Experts agree the seats will likely be restricted to flights under two hours. Still, that does little to ease the discomfort for some passengers. Long waits, turbulence, and cramped spaces may become even more unpleasant with limited seating. The thought of being locked into an upright position during delays has added to the controversy.

Despite these concerns, airlines are expected to promote these routes significantly, especially to younger, cost-conscious travelers.

Although the full rollout remains two years away, debate is already heating up. As 2026 nears, travelers face a growing dilemma: pay more for a seat, or lean into (or onto) the future of flying.

