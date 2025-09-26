“You have bigger problems”: Husband asks if he’s wrong for refusing to cover wife’s half of honeymoon

A newlywed couple is already facing a threat to their marriage over the cost of the honeymoon, and Redditors don’t think they’ll last. In a recent AITA post, the husband asked who was in the wrong when it came to an argument over the trip payment.

These two probably have more to worry about than who’s in the wrong over this one argument.

Splitting the cost of the honeymoon

One week ago, a Reddit user who has already deleted his account (possibly in shame) asked for a ruling on a fight about the couple’s long-awaited honeymoon. According to this man, the pair wants to split all expenses evenly, but his new wife was having trouble saving up.

“We earn roughly the same but I end up saving around $1500 dollars above, while she barely saves anything, as she cover consumes unnecessary and ‘cute’ Instagram products,” he wrote.

He went on to explain that they’ve been married for months already and still haven’t pulled the trigger on booking their trip to Bali. As they both became impatient, the OP found a good deal online and wanted to book it, but his wife didn’t have the money for her half. She asked if she could pay him back later, but he didn’t like that.

“I believe that things like marriage, honeymoon, travel, kids planning should only be done when you’re financially ready,” he said. “So I declined the offer and told her to wait.”

This apparently annoyed his wife, and he says she began “saying stereotypical things like ‘It’s a shame for husband to not pay for the honeymoon’ ‘Men have been doing it for ages’ blah blah blah.”

Now they’re in a big fight and not talking to each other, and the OP wants Reddit to weigh in. Commenters, however, may not have given him the answer he was hoping for.

“You have bigger problems”

The official AITA verdict for this post came out as “Everyone Sucks Here.” The majority of comments scold the OP and his wife for failing to discuss their financial expectations before tying the knot.

“ESH for marrying each other without having a meeting of the minds about finances,” judged u/LiveKindly01. “You hit your first ‘major purchase’ and are arguing already.”

Even those who judged the Redditor the a-hole or not made sure to remark about both parties’ lack of foresight.

“NTA, but you have bigger problems than planning your honeymoon,” wrote u/hikemtnsnh. “You and your wife are not fiscally compatible—unless she or you are willing to compromise: you take the role of breadwinner, or she takes the role of an equitable financial partner.”

“Otherwise, you will spend your lives fighting about money. Been there, done that!”

“Yta. This is weird,” concluded u/Alarming-Magician-98. “If you want to go to Bali, book the tickets. Are you going to nitpick your whole relationship and punish your wife for being the exact person you knew you were marrying for the rest of your lives?”

According to a 2024 study by Fidelity Investments, 45 percent of married couples argue over finances at least occasionally, and over 20 percent consider the issue to be their “greatest relationship challenge.”

