‘The announcements were the best part’: Two friends get a rare Southwest flight all to themselves

Southwest doesn’t have a first class, but it does offer VIP treatment. A TikToker and her friend experienced it firsthand when they arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport for a flight last Friday and discovered they were the only two people ticketed to board the 175-person aircraft.

Featured Video

Natalie Wolfley (known on TikTok as @natwolfley) and Savannah Sargent were headed to Phoenix to celebrate Savannah’s bridal shower in advance of her March wedding when they got what some airline professionals are calling a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Advertisement

The two were given the run of the cabin for the 500-mile journey and vlogged the trip in a video that has since reached 3.7 million views.

TikTok viewers were thrilled to see what a private commercial flight looks like, even though, as @Masszam writes, “It’s tough watching someone else live your dream.”

Advertisement

After learning they would be flying solo, Natalie and Savannah purchased cakes from a bakery to eat while traveling. They boarded the empty plane, debriefed with the flight attendants, and despite having 30 rows worth of seats to choose from, decided to sit next to each other.

@philadelphiaeagles/TikTok

Savannah and Natalie grew up in Arizona, and Natalie tells the Daily Dot she recently moved to Utah where her friend has lived since the fall of 2022.

Advertisement

“We’re about to have the biggest yap session of our life,” Natalie assures the camera at one point in her video. “We’re going to be 10,000 feet in the air, yapping away.”

Commenters were also charmed by the flight crew, specifically the flight attendants’ decision to personalize every announcement, directing each piece of information to “Savannah and Natalie.” (“The crew announcements started off with “savannah and natalie” and ended the flight with new besties “sav and nat,”” writes @legitthecutest.)

“What have you taken away?” Natalie asks Savannah in another video.

Advertisement

“That I’m buying a private jet,” Savannah responds.

@natalie.wolfley The announcements they made on the plane were my favorite part! ♬ original sound – Natalie Wolfley

A bad year for plane travel

It doesn’t matter if you’re flying by private jet, commercial airliner, or helicopter: 2025 is only two months deep, but the year has successfully put the fear of God in plane travelers. 89 people have perished so far in a series of headline-grabbing accidents that took place between Jan. 29, 2025, and Feb. 19, 2025. On Tuesday, a Southwest plane almost crashed with a private jet at Chicago’s Midway International Airport after the jet entered the runway without approval. Fox News reports that the fault lay with the jet’s flight crew, who failed to adhere to instructions issued by air traffic control.

Advertisement

With all that’s going on in the world of aviation, Natalie’s video is a nice reminder that the perfect plane ride does exist.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









