“Sister, I’m pickled”: How a throwaway drag comment became the meme of the month

Drag fans are downright obsessed with a new phrase that’s blowing up the queer corners of social media: “Sister, I’m pickled.”

Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is well underway, and with it comes all the drag, drama, and meme-able content the internet has become accustomed to ever since RPDR burst into the mainstream.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks recently had fellow competitor Bosco on her YouTube channel to dish on all the girls. And eventually, the conversation turned to Jorgeous, who first appeared on the series in season 14.

“I had not seen Jorgeous in awhile,” Brooks said. “I got in the van the first day we filmed All Stars. I looked back at her, and I go, ‘What the f*ck is wrong with your face?’ I literally go, ‘Sister. You have f*cking taken it too far.’”

She appeared to be referring to a little bit of facial sprucing up Jorgeous had gotten done ahead of the competition—but Jorgeous was fully prepared for the comments.

“What got me—before I even opened my mouth, she already knew what I was going to say. I go, ‘What the f*ck?’” Brooks recalled. “And she goes, ‘Sister, I’m pickled.’”

I’ve been thinking about this for 48 hours straight. I can’t stop saying “sister, I’m pickled” to myself and cracking up 😭😭

pic.twitter.com/2SJNKaD8y3 — aaron (@fkaclownnoises) May 14, 2025

What does “Sister, I’m pickled” mean?

There’s already been some debate and confusion over the precise meaning of the phrase.

Over on Reddit, some suggested it refers to feminization, while another theorized it could be about “unseriously flirting with the idea of transitioning” due to a previous joke Jorgeous made.

Most people running with the phrase online seem to be taking the simplest route and assuming it has to do with getting fillers, as per the context of the conversation between the queens.

“honestly not 100% sure either but pickled = being conserved = artificial = getting pumped?” wrote u/Sashaisbroke. “And also pickle = dick I guess. Also it just sounds stupid lmao.”

“It means her face & lips are full of filler, y’all XD Like a pickled head in a jar,” u/OofOwMyBoans added

The catchphrase takes off

Ultimately, the specifics don’t seem to matter all too much. It’s such a surprising, fun turn of phrase that drag fans and former RPDR contestants alike couldn’t seem to shake it off, and it’s been swirling around socials in various forms ever since.

Naturally, even Jorgeous herself had to weigh in on the whole thing, simply writing, “Pickled the Haus” on X.

And in case you were wondering, yes, there are already t-shirts—just in time for Pride!

