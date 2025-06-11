“Americans are so primitive”: Europeans react to American’s awkward fork and knife skills

TikTok user @amygordy1 tried eating “the European way,” and the internet couldn’t believe what they were watching.

Her now-viral video shows her attempting the “continental” dining style, where you never switch utensils between hands. Posted initially on TikTok, the clip quickly racked up 2.4 million views and over 7K comments. The video was then reposted by @thisisvertrying on X, formerly known as Twitter, prompting a flood of amused and befuddled reactions.

What is using silverware “the European way”?

In the video, Amy fumbled her way through her meal, trying to keep the fork in her left hand and knife in her right. Unlike the typical American style (cut, drop the knife, and switch fork hands), the European method avoids unnecessary utensil juggling by keeping the fork in the left hand and knife in the right throughout the meal, flipping the fork to curve upright as you put food in your mouth.

This cultural divide in dining etiquette isn’t just about habits; it’s historical. Forks didn’t make their way to American tables until around 1630, and even then, no one handed out a guidebook. European countries, by contrast, had started using forks and knives more than 70 years earlier, according to eatingutensils.net. As a result, Americans developed their own method, which has endured for centuries.

Social media reactions: ‘What is she doing?’

On TikTok, viewers were equal parts horrified and entertained. Comments ranged from “It’s not the ‘European Way’, it THE CORRECT WAY,” to “I’m confused, so how do Americans use cutlery?” Over on X, the repost gained traction quickly, sparking even more debate.

One user tweeted, “Americans are so primitive for world leaders!!! Hold your knife in your right hand! It’s your dinner sword. 👍🏻 watching Americans eat is worse than nails down a black board. 🤦‍♂️” Meanwhile, another commenter added, “This has spun me out, I’ve never thought about how I use cutlery 😂”

A number of commenters focused on her husband saying that he thought the way she was eating was “rude.”

“Am I missing something??!?🤔 Eating properly is rude in America??” one TikToker asked.

Another person wrote, “Him saying you’re doing it wrong and that it’s rude to hold your cutlery when speaking 😂😂”

“I switched to this method after traveling to London and have never switched back to the ‘American’ way cuz this is so much easier. Dude sounds like a piece of work. People talk with utensils in their hands all the time, it’s never been rude 🙄” tweeted @thisisvertrying.

Interestingly, many viewers took this moment as an unexpected cultural lesson. Some admitted they didn’t realize that there were different ways to eat with cutlery. Many people corrected which hands she was holding the fork and knife in, as she had them reversed from the standard European method. Others insisted there’s no correct way. As long as you’re not flinging peas across the room, it’s fine.

