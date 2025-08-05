“You owe her an apology”: Woman joins gender reveal for “side quest baby” conceived after 2-month breakup

A woman on TikTok has sparked heated reactions after sharing the story of how she’s about to become a stepmom after her boyfriend’s “side quest” while they were broken up.

Desiree Allen (@desallen98) uploaded a video on July 28, 2025, that quickly went viral, amassing over 14 million views. In the clip, she revealed how a two-month split from her boyfriend led to him fathering a child with another woman. Now, she says she’s ready to help raise the baby.

Text overlay on the video read, “POV: I broke up with my man for 2 months and he went on a side quest to become a dad so now I get to help him raise a sweet baby girl.”

What happened at the gender reveal?

In the now-viral TikTok, 27-year-old Allen was filmed attending a gender reveal party for her boyfriend and the other woman. The video shows her standing near the couple as the guests pop confetti, revealing they’re expecting a girl. The scene is cheerful, even celebratory, with Allen clearly excited and included in the moment.

Importantly, she clarified in a follow-up post that she hadn’t forced herself into the event. “I was invited to it,” she said. “I did not ask or nag her to be there. It wasn’t like I was pushy or anything like that. I was invited.”

Allen also explained the timeline: she and her boyfriend had broken up and gone their separate ways for two months. During that period, he started seeing someone else and unknowingly got her pregnant. They only discovered the pregnancy later, after reconciling.

“Initially, I was sad about it,” Allen admitted, “but then I got over it. I mean, I love him. We know we can work through anything, so there’s no point in arguing or fighting or trying to leave because we love each other.” She added that he didn’t do anything wrong, because they had been broken up at the time.

#genderreveal

The internet had thoughts, and they weren’t all supportive

While Allen has chosen to accept the situation, many TikTok users were less understanding. Comments poured in, with viewers criticizing her upbeat tone and calling the expectant mother a “side quest.” This is a common term from gaming that usually refers to an optional, secondary mission.

Many argued she was minimizing the other woman’s experience and stealing the spotlight. Several comments implied that her calm response felt more performative than genuine.

Additionally, the woman who is actually pregnant posted, though her TikTok username is unknown, saying that she is unimpressed with the narrative Allen is trying to put out on social media.

“You think you can hurt me?” she asked. “We have a past and she is very aware of that. Now she’s making money off of his and my ‘little side quest baby.’ […] Quite the embarrassment over here, can’t just grow my child in peace.”

TikToker is unbothered by the critics

Despite the backlash, Allen didn’t hold back. In her follow-up video, she addressed the critics directly, saying, “He didn’t cheat on me. We were broken up. Things happen. I don’t see what everyone’s freaking out about.”

She also mentioned that she’s not with him for money, nor does she need help raising her own three children, whom she had during a previous marriage. “I have a job. I’m good. I can take care of myself and I can take care of my kids,” she said firmly.

Moreover, she shared that she cannot have more children after having her tubes removed. That, in part, explains her excitement about the baby. “I never thought I would need to apologize for being happy about a baby being born,” she said.

“That’s my man. I’m gonna stay with him,” she said. “He accepts my kids, and he’s going to be a great daddy.”

@desallen98 did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

