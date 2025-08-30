What are shoulder plushies? The latest Disney adult trend, explained

At Disney theme parks, stuffed animals no longer sit only on shelves or in strollers.

Instead, many Disney fans wear them perched on their shoulders. Known as Shoulder Plushies, these magnetic companions are now one of Disney’s most unusual souvenirs. Since their debut in 2018, they have evolved from a quirky novelty into a booming category of merchandise.

Although the first release featured Baby Groot, the toys quickly attracted an older demographic. Children showed interest, but adults, especially Disney superfans, drove demand.

These parkgoers often return again and again, eager to showcase their devotion through fashion and accessories. For them, a Shoulder Plush offers something different from mouse ears or pins.

What are shoulder plushies, and how do they work?

Each plush measures around five inches tall and costs anywhere from $25 to $30, with a magnet in the toy to attach it to the wearer’s clothing. Consequently, the stuffed character appears to cling magically to the shoulder, wobbling slightly but staying secure unless the wearer moves too quickly.

Over the years, Disney steadily expanded the lineup. By the end of next year, according to the New York Times, more than 45 different characters will join the collection. Fans can already buy Jiminy Cricket, Tinker Bell, and Joy from Inside Out, with more expected to follow.

The Shoulder Plush was also a 2025 Toy of the Year Awards finalist, only beaten out for the top spot by the Emotional Baggage plushies that are “designed to help children understand and express their emotions in a playful and supportive way,” according to the website.

A new fandom trend

Shoulder Plushies thrive because they tap into the playful nature of Disney Adults and adults in general, unabashedly chasing the joy they may have missed out on in childhood. This cultural shift sees adults embrace toys, collectibles, and costumes to reconnect with childhood joy.

Disney isn’t the only one creating shoulder-mounted companions. Moving shoulder dragon puppets have long been a staple of Renaissance festivals in the United States, featuring heads and sometimes tails that are controlled by a wire in the wearer’s sleeve. Additionally, since the popularity of Disney’s Shoulder Plushies has grown, sports teams and other online retailers are also making their own magnetized shoulder companions.

Universal theme parks also joined the competition with higher-tech, higher-priced variations similar to the dragon puppets that are able to move and make noises.

The inspiration for Disney’s first Shoulder Plush likely traced back to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 poster, where Baby Groot stood on a character’s shoulder. Designers quickly translated the idea into a working toy, and the rest followed.

