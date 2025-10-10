“He was ready to FIGHT”: The AI shirtless plumber prank is giving boyfriends jealousy meltdowns

Another AI TikTok prank is giving boyfriends jealousy attacks as women insert images of shirtless plumbers in their homes. Similar to the homeless man prank freaking out parents, this gag convinces men that hot dudes are fixing their appliances and exposing their partners to bare, chiseled muscles.

Be careful with this one. Girlfriends are easier to replace than children.

“Why is he shirtless?”

On TikTok, the hottest prank trend involves using AI apps to insert fake people into photos of one’s home and sending them to an unsuspecting member of the household. The shirtless plumber scenario is every boyfriend’s nightmare, possibly reminding them of some content they might have seen online when on one else was around.

TikTok couple @phoebeanddan recently gained 6.1 million views with this kind of prank video. Phoebe sent Dan a text letting him know that the toilet was broken and she’d hired a plumber to fix it, then sent the fake photo.

“Why is he shirtless…” Dan asks

“Idk he said it was hot and asked if it was okay,” she replied.

She went on to claim that the plumber was flirting with her and suggested that he was undermining Dan by laughing at his height. Dan eventually demanded that Pheobe make him leave, and she sent him a photo of the guy, still shirtless, lounging on their bed.

Dan was not happy when he got home, or at least pretended not to be. This is the same couple from the $150 Anthropologie rock prank, so it may, in their case, be staged.

Women aren’t the only ones having fun with this gag, however. José of @rickeyjosee pranked his husband with the same method on Wednesday.

“I think he wants a slice of that tres leches cake,” says the husband after seeing the shirtless image. “Do you have your ring on?”

AI shirtless plumber prank instructions

Pranks like this are made easy by generative AI. It doesn’t take long to create enough images to pull it off, as long as you have the right prompts. TikTok also has plenty of tutorial videos available for every popular app, guaranteeing that almost anyone can successfully scare their boyfriends.

TikToker @findandfeels demonstrates how to generate the AI shirtless plumber using Gemini. Simply follow these steps:

Take a photo of your open dishwasher or another appliance a plumber might need to fix. Open Gemini, select the photo, and prompt the AI to insert an attractive shirtless man fixing the appliance. Edit the image as needed, especially if you want the plumber to show that pretty smile. Save the image and repeat the process as many times as you need to make your boyfriend jealous. When your boyfriend is busy at work, start sending him texts claiming you had to hire a plumber and follow up with the photos.

Don’t forget to screenshot or record the resulting jealousy tantrum to share on TikTok. Then just watch the views roll in.

