‘She even took her glasses off’: Everyone’s obsessed with the little girl who yearns to be Amish

The internet unlocked a new main character — the anti-iPad kid. Meet the little girl whose dream of becoming Amish came true when her aunt sent her some authentic Pennsylvania Dutch garb.

“I got my own Amish dress!” she shouts with delight, pulling a long, floral dress with capped sleeves out of the packaging. Smash cut to: The girl sitting fully outfitted in Amish regalia, including the bonnet.

“Can we turn off all of the lights since they don’t have any electricity?” she asks. She then proceeds to do exactly that. (“Your girl’s new hobby is saving you money,” writes @nicolelynnet).

The 30-second video, which was posted by user @emalee.w earlier this week has been viewed over 27 million times and is tickling TikTok users to no end. @tprez writes “She got into character IMMEDIATELY.”

“Remember that year you got an Amish dress for your birthday and made us all sit in the dark?” jokes @alora__rose. @milky writes “I looove when kids have a specific hyper fixation” and @estrella adds “every baddie has a cult hyperfixation.”

Yearning for simpler times

TikTok has collectively agreed that in the era of middle school Drunk Elephant hauls, it’s great to see a kid just being a kid. “She’s already sick of the modern world,” writes Adam. “I’m with u girl.” And Ki points out this hobby has potential for the rest of the family. “You’re gonna wake up in the am and she gonna be wearing that making breakfast.”

Since Emalee’s video went viral, she has posted a series of follow-up videos. In one, she asks her daughter what she plans to tell her teacher about her new look.

“I might be Amish,” her daughter responds. (“Me that night they turned tiktok off” jokes @adriannnna22 in response.) In the same video, the little girl says she wants to go to Amish school but “I can’t go to Amish school in the middle of the year.”

In another, Emalee and her daughter experiment with a butter churner sent by a friend.

“Get these Sephora kids using Glow Recipe off my For You Page,” decrees influencer Ken Eurich. “From now on, I only wanna see kids cosplaying as Amish. That’s it. That’s my favorite genre.”

