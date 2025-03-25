Advertisement
Culture

‘She doesn’t know it yet…’: The TikTok trend about the curveballs life throws at you

‘She doesn’t know it yet, but her sneaking out this night was the reason she met her husband.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Left: Screenshot from Tiktok user @vsg_to_mj with the caption 'She doesn't know it yet but he had a new baby with another woman 3 weeks before this'; Center: Screenshot from Tiktok user @twincrediblesfam with the caption: 'She doesn't know it yet but she's about to find out both those babies on her hips have cancer'; Right: Screenshot from Tiktok user @racheljane8 with the caption 'She doesn't know it yet, but in 5 minutes time, she's going to trip over a gate stopper, break her pelvis, dislocate her hip and find herself left permanently disabled'.

The ‘She Doesn’t Know It Yet’ TikTok trend showcases women sharing pre-trauma moments, highlighting life’s unpredictability and resilience.

Featured Video

What is the ‘She Doesn’t Know It Yet’ TikTok trend?

The “She Doesn’t Know It Yet” TikTok trend features users posting videos capturing moments before a significant, often traumatic, event. They are typically accompanied by the caption starting with “She doesn’t know it yet but…” followed by a traumatic reveal. 

‘She Doesn't Know It Yet’ TikTok trend of a laughing woman that says, 'she doesn't know it yet but she's boutta get kidnapped by the Italian mafia.'
@wafflesandpancakes14/TikTok
Advertisement

The trend’s emotional impact is amplified by the melancholic background music, typically “DIM” by Yves. The song’s slow, moody beat enhances the feeling of nostalgia, loss, or suspense. Audiences are captivated by the unpredictability of life and the raw vulnerability displayed in these short clips.

Variations on the ‘She Doesn’t Know It Yet’ trend

While the majority of these videos focus on unfortunate or shocking events, some creators have put a positive spin on the trend. Instead of tragic experiences, they use it to highlight life-changing happy moments. Examples include meeting a future spouse, getting accepted into a dream school, or becoming a parent.

Others take a comedic approach, using the format to poke fun at everyday struggles—like realizing they have to wake up early for work or that an upcoming test is going to be much more difficult than expected. This versatility has contributed to the trend’s widespread popularity, as it resonates with TikTokers across different emotional spectrums.

Advertisement
‘She Doesn't Know It Yet’ TikTok trend of a laughing woman that says, 'she doesn't know it yet but in a few hours her parents will abandon her in a strangers house (go on vacation and drop her off at her cat sitter)'
@panko.kitty/TikTok

Psychology of posting about traumatic stories

Sharing personal traumas on social media can serve multiple psychological purposes. According to the social identity model of traumatic identity change (SIMTIC), sharing traumatic experiences can foster a new social identity. This can provide meaning to the trauma and create emotional connections with others who have had similar experiences. However, excessive sharing without boundaries, known as “trauma dumping,” can negatively impact both the sharer and the audience. High levels of stress and social isolation can increase the likelihood of trauma dumping. This is especially true among those who haven’t developed effective coping skills. 

According to a study published in Nature, the connection and community fostered by social media platforms such as TikTok is a “double-edged sword.” The authors write, “Belonging to social groups can be beneficial in providing resources and social support when experiencing stress, and this benefit can be accessed today from geographically remote locations. However, the transmission of ingroup members’ experiences can also be detrimental, particularly when such experiences are traumatic.”

Advertisement

‘She Doesn’t Know It Yet’ trend examples

One notable example is TikToker Rachel (@racheljane8), who posted a video of herself jogging with the text overlay, “She doesn’t know it yet but in 5 minutes time, she’s going to trip over a gate stopper, break her pelvis, dislocate her hip and find herself left permanently disabled.” This TikTok video garnered over 26.8 million views and over 3 million likes.

‘She Doesn't Know It Yet’ TikTok trend of a laughing woman that says, 'She doesn't know it yet but in 5 minutes time, she's going to trip over a gate stopper, break her pelvis, dislocate her hip and find herself left permanently disabled.'
@racheljane8/TikTok

Another example is from TikToker @jazzthornton_, who shared a clip of herself at a climbing gym. The video is accompanied by the text overlay, “She doesn’t know it yet, but in just 1 hour she is going to go home to her stalker from the other side of the world sitting outside her house.” Her video went viral with over 9.5 million views and a flood of empathetic responses. 

Advertisement
@jazzthornton_ I really thought the scariest thing I would do that day was climb this. Can confirm, my anxiety has never really left since this day. #stalker ♬ DIM – Yves

These examples underscore the trend’s capacity to highlight personal narratives, fostering empathy and community among viewers.

‘She Doesn't Know It Yet’ TikTok trend of a laughing woman that says, 'she doesn't know it yet but she has a whole life of manis & pedis, coffee runs, target runs and spending dads money ahead of her.'
@chloechanelllll/TikTok
@_kyramyra_ This trend is so sweet and I realized I actually had footage of this day 🥹❤️ #couple #soulmate #fy ♬ DIM – Yves
Advertisement
‘She Doesn't Know It Yet’ TikTok trend of a laughing woman that says, 'she doesn't know it yet but he had a new baby with another woman 3 weeks before this.'
@vsg_to_mj/TikTok
‘She Doesn't Know It Yet’ TikTok trend of a laughing woman that says, 'she doesn't know it yet but 5 seconds from now she is going to cry herself to sleep because she saw a video about how cows have best friends and they cry when they are not around...'
@vsg_to_mj/TikTok
‘She Doesn't Know It Yet’ TikTok trend of a laughing woman that says, 'she doesn't know it yet, but she's going to clock into work in 10 minutes and have to do what her job description requires and it's going to ruin her entire day.'
@sierraa.rayne/TikTok
‘She Doesn't Know It Yet’ TikTok trend of a laughing woman that says, 'she doesn't know it yet but a few weeks from now the people closest to her will do her dirty & everything in her life will start to go downhill.'
@sierraa.rayne/TikTok
Advertisement
@twincrediblesfam #childhoodcancer #cancer #leukemia #twins #identicaltwins #ivftwins #monoditwins #childhoodcancerawareness #chemo #chemotherapy #trauma #grief #healing #ptsd #warriors #cancersurvivor #bcell ♬ DIM – Yves
‘She Doesn't Know It Yet’ TikTok trend of a laughing woman that says, 'she doesn't know it yet but her sneaking out this night was the reason she met her husband.'
@livcentola/TikTok
‘She Doesn't Know It Yet’ TikTok trend of a laughing woman that says, 'she doesn't know it yet, but she's about to pull up to a house party where she'll meet the love of her life.'
@livcentola/TikTok

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement

TAGS

TikTok tiktok trends trauma
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot