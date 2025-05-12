Gen Z says it’s not cuffing season, it’s sharking season—what the new dating trend is all about

Gen Z’s newest summer dating trend has nothing to do with settling down. Instead of “locking in,” young folks online are declaring it time for “sharking all summer,” a term that describes a bold and emotionless approach to dating that prioritizes the chase over meaningful connection. First coined by streamer Jay Cinco in 2024, the phrase is now resurging across TikTok as a proper meme complete with dances, remixes, and costume cameos—including Left Shark.

Ok, so what does ‘sharking all summer’ mean?

The phrase “sharking all summer” describes an aggressive dating strategy. Sharks have a reputation as fierce and relentless predators without much in the way of emotion, so if you’re seeking romance in the next few months, you might want to stay offline. Gen Z, at least, is going to be hunting down flings with the confidence and fervor of a great white.

The concept has already evolved into a full-blown meme and inspired related terms. Those who will be on the hunt this summer refer to themselves as “sharks,” but if you’ve got no rizz, others might call you a guppy. TikTokers are also referencing popular media from years past, including the 2005 film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D.

Users often pair their shark references with a dance that combines swimming and eating moves to demonstrate how they’ll be going after and consuming their prey. The two most common songs that go with these videos are “Dome Shuffle” by STMG and “Whim Whamiee” by Pluto, with Where Ya At by Future also making an appearance.

The memeification of shark behavior

In 2024, streamer Jay Cinco talked about the term “sharking up” while others repeatedly referred to him as a shark in TikTok videos. On May 17 of that year, TikToker @bigswervoclip0 posted a clip of Cinco trying to explain these terms.

“Shark, n***a see some food n***a own it,” he said. “He smell the blood in the water,” said another in the video. Cinco then accused his buddy of being a goldfish to laughter from the room.

The idea of sharking didn’t catch on so much in 2024, but started spreading online in early spring of this year. On March 5, TikTok user @notjust.richman gained over 350,000 views with a clip from PBS cartoon Wild Kratts in which the brothers transform into hammerheads. He captioned the video with “Me and the bro this summer.”

On March 25, user @7khunna broke out her Left Shark costume from 10 years ago and danced to “Whim Whamiee.” She earned over 1.2 million views with that old meme reference.

As the spring progressed, videos like these became increasingly viral. User @niccayaxbliss got over 4.9 million views and 808,000 likes with her aquarium footage and the caption “Omg they got my homegirls locked in here.”

Jay Cinco is over the shark thing already

While everyone else will be sharking all summer, the man who inspired the meme is past that. On a stream clip posted by @berealitsfree on May 1, he declared that he’s done being a shark and will be taking the opposite approach this season.

“I’m not a shark no more,” Cinco said. “I’m a gentleman. I mean, I’m always a gentleman, you feel me, but like, one day I’m gonna have to put that cape up, know what I’m saying? I want a family.”

“I wanna lay up with somebody and make love.”

TikTok commenters were skeptical, with some saying that he must be saying this because he currently has a crush on somebody. Nobody wants to be on the prowl when they only have eyes for one.

“I think he’s been talking to Jamie Lee. That’s why he’s saying he’s into Latina’s and he was with her tonight,” claimed @thelambswife.

“He say this every time he start talking to somebody,” laughed @yagirlmissy504.

More sharking all summer memes

